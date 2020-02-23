Donald Trump India visit: Date, venue, schedule, complete itinerary of US President’s India tour

President Trump and his wife will land at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at around 12 PM. (ANI)

Donald Trump India visit: The 45th President of the United States Donald Trump’s visit to India and meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a much-awaited global diplomatic event in 2020. The meeting of the top two leaders of the oldest democracy and the largest democracy in the world is getting attention from across the globe. This is Donald Trump’s first state visit to India. Trump’s whirlwind India tour 2020 will be packed with visits to places of historical significances, public addressing and diplomatic conclaves. A few days back, Trump and PM Modi agreed over a phone call that the American President’s visit to India would strengthen the Indo-US strategic partnership and bonds between American and Indian population, White House Press secretary Stephanie Grisham said. President Trump’s visit to India comes months after PM Modi visited the US in September 2019. US President Donald Trump is visiting India on February 24 and 25.

Here is the full itinerary – date, schedule and venues – of US President Donald Trump’s India visit.

Donald Trump India visit 2020 date

February 24 – On the first day of Trump’s India visit, the US President and First Lady Melania Trump will be in PM Modi’s native state of Gujarat. President Trump and his wife will land at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at around 12 PM. PM Modi will be there to receive him at the Airport. President Trump will be accorded the Guard of Honour and there will be a cultural reception. PM Modi, President Trump, First Lady Melania will be visiting Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. According to a report by ANI, preparations are going on even as security has been heightened at Sabarmati Ashram.

After that, there will be a grand roadshow on the streets of Ahmedabad leading to the newly built Motera Stadium. PM Modi and President Trump are scheduled to inaugurate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Motera. The stadium is touted to become the world’s largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of over one lakh spectators. At the Motera stadium, the ‘Namaste Trump Event’ will be held and PM Modi and President Trump will be addressing a gathering of over one lakh.

As per the schedule, President Trump along with First Lady Melania will be proceeding to Agra at around 3:30 PM. At around 4:30 PM, President Trump and Melania will reach Agra. They will be received by CM Yogi Adityanath. The schedule for the Taj Visit is fixed at around 5 PM. A few media reports have revealed that PM Modi won’t be accompanying President Trump and First Lady Melania to Agra. However, there is no official information available regarding this. After staying at Taj Mahal for half an hour, both President Trump will be heading towards Delhi.

February 25 – On the second day of his visit to India, President Trump is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings. There will be a ceremonial welcome at the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhawan at 9 AM. President Trump will then be visiting Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial. President Trump will lay the wreath at Rajghat and observe one-minute silence, as per ANI report. The bilateral meeting, one-to-one meeting and Bilateral Delegation level talks are scheduled at Hyderabad House in the national capital. After that, there will be lunch at Hyderabad House for President Trump, First Lady Melania, hosted by PM Modi.

After that, Vice President Of India Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be meeting President Trump at ITC Maurya Hotel in the national capital, as per ANI report.

At around 4:30 PM, President Trump will be meeting the US Embassy staff and a reception event has been planned at the US Embassy. Following that there will be Presidential Banquet at Rashtrapati Bhawan at around 7 PM hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind. At 10 PM, President Trump will leave for the US.

(Readers please note that timings are subject to minor variations.)