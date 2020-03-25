Diplomacy in the times of COVID19: India shows the way! 1st-ever virtual G20 summit on Thursday

The G20 leaders have been applauding India’s role in urging nations to come together through the video conferencing. (Twitter/narendramodi)

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent video conferencing with the SAARC leaders, Saudi Arabia has planned to hold an Extraordinary Virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit later this week. This year Saudi Arabia is the chair of G20 the grouping which represents 86 per cent of the global GDP. And India will be the chair of G-20 summit in 2022.

According to a top government officer “The video conferencing of the G-20 leaders is scheduled for Thursday where the issues on the agenda include the impact of the COVID-19 on global economics as well as ways to fight this.”

On Wednesday, a virtual G-20 Sherpa meeting will take place where India’s Sherpa Suresh Prabhu will take part.

Last week, Prime Minister Modi and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud had discussed the virtual meeting of the G20 leaders during a telephone conversation. Both leaders had also discussed the efforts being made by the developed and developing economies. Modi also had a telephone talk with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on similar issues.

The SARS-CoV2 virus

More than 16,000 lives in 168 countries have been lost due to the SARS-CoV2 virus that causes COVID-19 since last December. Live tracker of the disease run by the US-based Johns Hopkins University has indicated that around 381,000 people have been affected.

Thos has forced countries to not only seal their borders but to also shut down airlines, trains, businesses in an effort to control the spreading of the pandemic.

Besides China, South Korea, Italy have had a major surge in numbers of infected and mortality. Suddenly the oil prices crashed, major markets crashed forcing countries to announce special economic packages in an effort to protect the small businesses.

The G20 leaders have been applauding India’s role in urging nations to come together through the video conferencing.

Prime Minister Modi had for the first time initiated a virtual meet when he interacted with Saarc leaders on how to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Besides announcing an emergency fund for COVID-19, India has already started sending supplies to help Saarc member countries.