Countdown begins! India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant to join Navy soon

Stage is getting set for the commissioning of the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC-I) Vikrant. Ahead of its planned commissioning next month, IAC-1 is setting out for the final set of sea trials later this week from Cochin Shipyard, Kochi where it has been constructed. The final sea trials are expected to be completed in around two weeks. This warship has been constructed in India at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore. According to a top navy officer, “Once the sea trials are successfully over, the indigenous aircraft carrier will be commissioned in the Indian Navy next month to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence. The aviation trials will take place soon thereafter.” After commissioning the IAC-1, which is the largest and most complex warship to be built in India, will be named as INS Vikrant.

The 40,000 tonnes — IAC-1’s reach and versatility will give more strength to the Indian Navy to secure the country’s interest in the Indian Ocean region where China continues to increase its presence and beyond. While China operates two aircraft carriers in the region, the Indian Navy so far operates INS Vikramaditya – a modified Russian Admiral Gorshkov aircraft carrier which is 45,000 tonnes.

Indigenous Content

The construction started back in 2009.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that the indigenous content onboard is almost 75 percent. It has been designed in India, the steel used in the construction of the ship is Indian and all the key sensors and weapons are all made locally.

With the completion of this aircraft carrier, India joins the elite group of countries which have the capability to build such a complex and largest warship in the world.

According to officials, the new aircraft carrier will be operating Russian MiG-29K fighters, Kamov-31 helicopters, and MH-60R multi-role helicopters from the US.

This new warship has been designed to hold 1700 personnel, there are special cabins for accommodating women officers, and there are 2,300 compartments.

With an endurance of 7,500 nautical miles, it will have a top speed of 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots.

This aircraft carrier is 62 meters wide, has a height of 59 meters and is 262 meters long.

As has been reported earlier, the Captain of the new aircraft carrier has already been identified and approved and the first, second and third batch of crew have been identified too.

Final Sea Trials

The final round of trials are undertaken to ensure that the warship is ready to undertake very complex maneuvers, and how it performs under various conditions. This is also the time when all equipment, sensor suites are tested before handing over to the customer.