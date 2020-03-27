Coronavirus Pandemic: DRDO transfers expertise to private companies for critical medical supplies

The company identified has the capacity to make around 20000 to 30000 Litres of hand sanitizer per day and this will be commercially available for Rs 120/- in different sizes of 200 ml and 500 ml and includes GST.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to focus on creating mass supply of items needed for the fight against the global pandemic COVID-19. “So far four items have been readied and will be available for war against corona. These include hand sanitizers, the formulation for which has been created in one of the labs located in Gwalior. So far it has been sent to all the security agencies, the Delhi police, the armed forces, Ministry of Defence, Armed Forces Medical Corps, as well the PMO,” according to sources.

To make it available in the commercial market, the DRDO has identified M/s Gwalior Alco Brew Pvt Ltd Gwalior, which will get the formulation prepared in the DRDE Lab Gwalior as per the WHO specification. “DRDE Gwalior will provide technical support as well station scientists in the company to ensure the quality and to check the formulation” said the source.

The company identified has the capacity to make around 20000 to 30000 Litres of hand sanitizer per day and this will be commercially available for Rs 120/- in different sizes of 200 ml and 500 ml and includes GST.

Since the pulmonary functions are affected by the virus, for meeting the shortage of ventilators in the country, DRDO’s SBMT programme has been modified at DEBEL lab in Bangalore (a DRDO lab) and Critical care Ventilator has been created The plans are to create ‘Multi patient-ventilator’ – this can support several patients at one time and will be available within a week’s time.

M/s Scanray Tech Pvt Ltd Mysore, who is already producing ventilators has been identified to produce 5000 in the first month, and thereafter 10000 plus per month.

According to sources, for the availability of the components for these ventilators, local suppliers and private sector companies have been identified for the critical components. The government has so far identified nine companies for design transfer for production and fabrication of components. These ventilators are expected to cost around Rs 4 lakh.

N99 Advanced masks which are of five layers with two layers of Nano mesh have already been designed and tested in the DRDO facility and has now been handed over to M/s Venus Industries Mumbai, M/s IMTEC Kolkata. Both these companies can produce 10000 per day, costing around Rs 70/ per piece, material for which is being sourced from ATIRA Ahmadabad.