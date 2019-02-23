Aero India 2019: Badminton star PV Sindhu to fly in Tejas in Bengaluru air show

PV Sindhu is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal, and also happens to be one of the two Indian badminton players to ever win an Olympic medal. (Reuters)

After Army chief General Bipin Rawat flew in HAL’s LCA Tejas at Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru, it is India’s ace badminton player P.V. Sindhu who will fly in Tejas at the air show, an official told news agency, IANS.

A Defence Ministry official informed that Sindhu will be co-pilot the Tejas aircraft on Women’s Day which is being observed at the air show this Saturday. The Aero India 2019 is a five-day event and ends on February 25.

Earlier in the week, the Tejas has successfully received its final operational clearance (FOC) from Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (Cemilac) to be inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a weaponized fighter jet in its fleet.

Built by the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the LCA Tejas is a lightweight aircraft which has a short range but can carry the same range of modern weapons that are carried by larger warplanes. This weaponry ranges include precision-guided, standoff weaponry and ‘beyond visual range’ missiles among others.

Although the international women’s day is being celebrated on 8 March this year, the Aero India 2019 is celebrating it earlier. On Saturday, the air show in Bengaluru will showcase women’s achievements in the field of aerospace. In addition, all-female crews will fly a few aircraft as well.

It is being reported that three women IAF fighter pilots will fly the Hawk-I advanced jet trainer of BAE Systems plc besides an upgraded Russian-made MiG-21.

Apart from that, a book and film on ‘Women in Aviation’ will be released at the air show and the felicitation of women achievers in the sector will also take place.