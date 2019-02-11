Aero India 2019: Airbus to demonstrate fuel efficient aircraft and new generation tactical airlifter C295

There will be demonstration flights by the new generation tactical airlifter C295 which can perform multi-role operations under all weather conditions.

Airbus has planned one of its biggest-ever participation at Aero India where it will have flying and static displays of its best-in-class products to showcasing its cutting-edge aerospace services.

The major attraction during the flying displays will be the A330neo – the latest addition to the leading Airbus wide body family featuring advanced materials, new optimized wings, composite sharklets and highly efficient engines that together deliver 25% reduced fuel burn and CO2 emissions.

Company’s most versatile twin-engine rotorcraft – the H135 & H145 will on static display. The H135 is known for its endurance, compact build, low sound levels, reliability, versatility and cost-competitiveness. The H145 is a member of Airbus’ 4-tonne-class twin-engine rotorcraft product range – with designed-in mission capability and flexibility, especially in high and hot operating conditions.

The company will also show case its commitment to supporting the growth of India’s aviation, defence and space sectors, particularly in the areas of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Startup India’, through virtual and augmented reality experiences.

Terming Aero India as a jewel in the crown of the world’s largest defence and third-largest commercial aviation market, Anand E Stanley, President and Managing Director of Airbus India & South Asia. “Airbus’ large-scale commitment to the show demonstrates that India is more than a market, it’s a core base for us.”

Also scale models of the C295 – medium transport aircraft; the A330 MRTT – Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft; the A400M – the most versatile airlifter currently available; the SES-12 – a geostationary communications satellite and a holographic display of the Hybrid SAR Earth observation radar satellite will be on static display.

Scale models of the H225M– the military version of Airbus’ H225 Super helicopter; the AS565 MBe – the all-weather, multi-role force multiplier; along with the H135 and H145 will be on display. Commercial aircraft scale models will include A330-900, the member of Airbus’ A330neo new generation wide body, the A321neo and ATR 72-600.

Along with Advanced Inspection Drone which accelerates and facilitates visual checks, considerably reducing aircraft downtime and increasing the quality of inspection reports, Airbus will also demonstrate a wide range of service offerings, including through its fully owned subsidiaries Satair and Navblue, with particular focus and demonstrations of Skywise-based digital services.