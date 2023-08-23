Majority of Indian small businesses plan website investments: GoDaddy survey

Digital technology for small businesses: A study by internet domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy on Tuesday said the majority of Indian small businesses plan to implement marketing activities for their website. The study GoDaddy 2023 Data Observatory noted that 77 per cent of respondents are looking to advertise on social media platforms while 70 per cent are planning a responsive design for their website. Another 70 per cent are exploring to position the company better on search engines while 68 per cent cited monitoring the traffic of their pages.

The study was part of the larger survey by GoDaddy comprising 4,682 respondents from the US, Brazil, Colombia, Germany, Spain, Mexico, India, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines. 569 respondents were recorded in India.

“GoDaddy’s survey results showcase the digital developments of Indian small businesses. As digital transformation continues to reshape the small business landscape, GoDaddy supports small businesses with easy-to-use and affordable online tools and guidance they need to thrive in their competitive markets,” said Apurva Palnitkar, Senior Marketing Director for GoDaddy India.

The findings also noted that 48 per cent of small businesses in India, who currently do not have a business website, plan to build one within the next three months and 43 per cent plan to do it in the next year. Further, Indian small businesses reported keenness to build an online sales channel (65 per cent) and create a mobile application (60 per cent).

Among other India-related results noted that 73 per cent of respondents acknowledged the benefits of having a website including that it allows them to better showcase their products and services while 70 per cent said it enhances the visibility of their business. 69 per cent said it helps them attract new target audiences and 66 per cent were of the view that it helps establish better collaboration.

“We encourage Indian small businesses to harness the potential of digital marketing tools to build a strong online presence through business websites and social media channels in a way that complements each other, and leverages marketing automation to help drive growth and enhance customer engagement,” said Palnitkar.

