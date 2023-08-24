Amazon Business announces Business Value Days sale for enterprise customers; check details

E-commerce for small businesses: Amazon India’s online wholesale arm Amazon Business on Thursday announced its Business Value Days sale for B2B customers starting from August 25 till August 31, 2023. Amazon said the event will provide extra benefits to enterprise customers with deals and offers on products such as smartwatches, home and kitchen appliances, laptops, office furniture, security cameras, smart TVs, and more.

Enterprise customers can get 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 500 on orders above Rs 2,500 or more on their prepaid orders. Business customers can avail up to 60 per cent off on laptops and monitors and up to 75 per cent off on smartwatches. Also, there would be up to 70 per cent off on Home and kitchen appliances, Décor and furnishing products, and other home improvement products.

Additionally, they can avail up to 65 per cent off on smart TVs and up to 60 per cent off on ACs and washing machines. In addition to these benefits, enterprise customers can also adopt other features such as a Multi-user account, pay later, Bill to Ship to, and Approvals.

“Business Value Days aims to help all enterprise customers by providing over 19 crore GST-enabled products across top categories at exciting prices. It also gives an opportunity to over 10 lakh sellers on the platform to sell products in bulk to all businesses,” Amazon said.

The wholesale arm catering to MSMEs and other enterprises had reported a 26.9 per cent jump in its revenue to Rs 4,605 crore in FY22 from Rs 3,628 crore in FY21 while net loss had widened by 196 per cent to Rs 480 crore from Rs 161 crore during the said period, as per regulatory filings sourced from the business intelligence platform Tofler last year. FY23 results are not announced yet.

Amazon completed 10 years in India in June this year with over 12 lakh sellers and digitising over 40 lakh small businesses from 100 sellers in 2013.

