Travelling between Delhi and Dehradun, which currently takes around 6.5 hours, is set to become significantly faster. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the much-awaited Delhi–Dehradun Expressway today, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Once open, the journey time between the two cities will be reduced to approximately 2.5 hours, offering immense relief to thousands of daily commuters, tourists, and pilgrims.

How the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Will Transform Commuter Travel

The new expressway promises faster travel, reduced congestion, and improved regional connectivity. Here are the key benefits:

Dramatic Reduction in Travel Time: The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway shortens the distance from the current 235 km to just 210 km. This, combined with high-speed design, will slash the journey time by more than half from 6.5 hours to around 2.5 hours.

Relief from Traffic Congestion in Delhi-NCR: The expressway will divert a large volume of traffic away from heavily congested routes like the Delhi–Meerut Expressway and other connecting roads. This is expected to improve overall traffic flow, reduce delays, and ease pressure on the National Capital Region’s road network.

Enhanced Regional Connectivity: The project includes a dedicated link to Haridwar and connects seamlessly with the Char Dham Highway. This will make it much easier for travellers to reach popular religious destinations and hill stations in Uttarakhand and surrounding areas, giving a major boost to tourism and pilgrimage.

Key Features and Cost of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Built at an estimated cost of ₹12,000 crore, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is a modern six-lane access-controlled corridor designed for safe and efficient travel.

Key Highlights:

Designed for speeds of up to 100 kmph: Commuters will be able to travel at speeds of up to 100 kmph on the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, significantly reducing travel time.

Commuters will be able to travel at speeds of up to 100 kmph on the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, significantly reducing travel time. 7 interchanges: The new expressway features 7 strategically located interchanges, ensuring smooth connectivity with major routes and cities along the corridor.

The new expressway features 7 strategically located interchanges, ensuring smooth connectivity with major routes and cities along the corridor. 2 railway overbridges: The expressway includes 2 railway overbridges to allow uninterrupted traffic flow without delays at railway crossings.

The expressway includes 2 railway overbridges to allow uninterrupted traffic flow without delays at railway crossings. 10 bridges: A total of 10 bridges have been constructed along the expressway.

The expressway starts near Akshardham Temple in Delhi and passes through key towns including Baghpat, Baraut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Saharanpur before reaching Dehradun.

This infrastructure project is expected to not only save valuable time for commuters but also stimulate economic activity, boost tourism in Uttarakhand, and significantly improve overall connectivity between the National Capital and the Himalayan region.