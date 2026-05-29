Mumbai’s long-awaited Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) Phase 2 project has advanced to the final stage, with around 98 percent of the physical work already completed, according to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The project is expected to significantly enhance east-west connectivity across the city and provide faster access between crucial commercial and residential hubs.

MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee and Additional Metropolitan Commissioner-1 Vikram Kumar recently scrutinised the BKC-Vakola Connector, a key component of SCLR Phase 2. During the inspection, the officials reviewed the progress of the ongoing works and evaluated the remaining activities required before completion. They also directed contractors, agencies and concerned officials to speed up the pace of work while maintaining safety and construction quality standards.

What is the current status of SCLR Phase 2?

As per the MMRDA, SCLR Phase 2 “is nearing completion with 98% physical work already completed” and is now in the final status of the larger Santacruz-Chembur Link Road project.

MMRDA stated that this is the last phase of the SCLR project, which comprises multiple flyovers, elevated sections and critical interchanges designed to strengthen Mumbai’s road network. During the inspection, officials reviewed the construction progress and remaining works at the BKC-Vakola elevated corridor.

The authority also stated that “the SCLR corridor, with its multiple arms, elevated sections, and critical interchanges, now stands at the threshold of full operationalisation,” marking a major milestone for the project.

डॉ. संजय मुखर्जी, भा. प्र. से., महानगर आयुक्त, एमएमआरडीए यांनी अतिरिक्त महानगर आयुक्त-१ विक्रम कुमार, भा. प्र. से. यांच्यासमवेत सांताक्रूझ-चेंबूर लिंक रोडच्या दुसऱ्या टप्प्यातील बीकेसी-वाकोला कनेक्टर प्रकल्पाची पाहणी केली. यावेळी त्यांनी सुरू असलेल्या कामांचा आढावा घेत… https://t.co/BF89VjMp3z — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) May 27, 2026

How will SCLR Phase enhance connectivity between BKC, Chembur and Santacruz?

Once completed, the corridor will provide seamless connectivity between the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Santacruz, Kalina, Kurla, Western Express Highway (WEH), Eastern Express Highway (EEF) and Chembur, as per MMRDA.

The project will transform the corridor from a series of individual connectivity links into a more integrated urban mobility system. This will help commuters travel more efficiently across Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs.

How will commuters benefit?

MRMDA stated that completion of SCRL Phase 2 is likely to reduce travel time by around 35 minutes while easing congestion on several main arterial roads.

The authority also stated that the corridor will “seamlessly connect Eastern Express Highways, Bandra Kurla Complex, Chembur, Western Express Highway, Kalin, Santacruz and Kurla, creating a continuous east-west transport link across the city.

Video clip shared by MMRDA also underlined that the project is expected to improve east-west connectivity and lessen bottlenecks along some of Mumbai’s busiest routes. The agency termed the project as “another milestone steps towards #MumbaiInMinutes.”