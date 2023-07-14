Major push to Indian Roadways! Nitin Gadkari lays foundation for NH projects in Andhra Pradesh worth Rs 2,900 cr 

In a major push to road projects in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stones for three national highway (NH) projects worth Rs 2,900 crore on Thursday (July 13).

This development is also a sign of the government’s commitment to developing road transportation in India. The aim of developing these three National Highways is to provide seamless and secure connectivity to Krishnapatnam Port.

The latest projects will also enable faster accessibility to national master plan nodes, industrial nodes and the SEZ at Nellore.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, a total of 87 km of road will be built under the new projects at the cost of Rs 2,900 crore.

Key details of new projects in Tirupati:

Highway stretching from Naidupeta to Turpu Kanupur for 35 km on NH-71, at a cost Rs 1,399 crore.

Highway stretching from Chillakuru Cross to Krishnapatnam Port south gate via Turpu Kanupur on NH-516W for 36 km at a cost of Rs 909 crore.

Highway stretching from Thamminapatnam to Narikellapalle section, which encompasses the extension of the dedicated port road from Epuru to Krishnapatnam Port, on NH-516W and NH-67, stretching up to 16 km and is estimated to cost Rs 610 crore.

Nitin Gadkari in the press release also highlighted that these new projects will enhance the convenience of devotees proceeding to Tirumala and Srikalahasti.

The latest planned roads will also help the government give a boost to tourism as it will connect popular attractions such as the Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary and SHAR in Sriharikota. The Union Minister also noted that the development of these projects will also create employment as well.