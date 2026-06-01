Work on a corridor linking the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway with Urban Extension Road-II is expected to begin by March 2027, as the Centre and Delhi government push a fresh round of large-scale road projects across the National Capital Region.

The proposed 17-km, six-lane corridor, estimated at Rs 1,500 crore, was discussed during Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta‘s recent meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, spanning 670 km, will connect the Bahadurgarh border near Delhi with Katra in Jammu and Kashmir via Haryana and Punjab. The dedicated route will bypass city traffic and allow for seamless, high-speed travel to the Delhi airport and NCR.

Delhi NCR traffic to reduce

The link will give traffic coming off the Delhi-Katra Expressway direct access into Delhi, Gurugram and Indira Gandhi International Airport via UER-II and the Dwarka Expressway. Officials said it will also help divert heavy vehicles away from congested stretches within Delhi-NCR and improve freight movement along the corridor.

Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Meerut, Yamuna Expressway

Apart from the link connecting Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway with Urban Extension Road-II, there is a UER-II extension connecting to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Tronica City, a 17-km, six-lane corridor estimated at Rs 3,500 crore, expected to begin by the end of 2026.

Officials said it would relieve pressure on the IGI Airport stretch, Barapullah, Mukarba Chowk, Singhu Border and the Ashram-Badarpur corridor, while opening a direct route to the Dehradun Expressway from Dwarka, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh and Gurugram.

A third proposal, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to Noida-Faridabad connectivity corridor, would span 65 km across six lanes at an estimated cost of Rs 7,500 crore. That project would thread together the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, DND, Faridabad and the Yamuna Expressway, with construction likely to begin by December this year.

Tunnels and elevated roads

Two other projects are at varying stages of clearance. A Shiv Murti-Nelson Mandela Marg tunnel, roughly 8 km long and six lanes wide, has received central government approval and is awaiting cabinet clearance. Estimated at Rs 7,000 crore, the tunnel would provide signal-free travel from the Dwarka Expressway to Vasant Kunj, easing movement through Mahipalpur, Rangpuri and Dhaula Kuan.

An elevated corridor between AIIMS and Gurugram via Mahipalpur has also been proposed. The 20-km, six-lane route, estimated at Rs 5,000 crore, would offer signal-free connectivity across AIIMS, INA, Hauz Khas, Vasant Kunj and Mahipalpur.

Smaller fixes in the mix

On a smaller scale, approval has been granted for 19 km of service roads along the existing UER-II corridor at a cost of Rs 121 crore. A Rs 300-crore interchange at Kalindi Kunj near Okhla Barrage, featuring a 500-metre, six-lane structure with flyovers, has also been announced to ease movement along the Delhi-Noida-Faridabad stretch.