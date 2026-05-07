Just days after the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced another major infrastructure initiative to enhance road connectivity in Uttar Pradesh.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) approved a 37-km road extension project that will provide a direct link between Greater Noida and the Ganga Expressway, extending up to the Hapur Bypass. The proposed 8-lane corridor aims to significantly improve connectivity and offer smoother, faster travel for daily commuters.

According to a post by UP CM’s advisor Awanish K. Awasthi, the new link is expected to reduce travel time between Greater Noida and the Ganga Expressway to just 30–45 minutes.

37-km road project to improve connectivity— All you need to know

The GNIDA has approved a 37-km road project to directly connect Greater Noida with the Ganga Expressway. The proposed stretch will be developed as a major 8-lane corridor and is planned to extend up to the Hapur Bypass, creating a smoother high-speed link between key road networks in the region.

A big boost to connectivity in NCR! The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has approved a 37 km road extension to directly link Greater Noida with the Ganga Expressway.

The upgraded 8-lane corridor, extending to Hapur Bypass with a direct expressway link, is… pic.twitter.com/otWHAcbU6f — Awanish K Awasthi (@AwasthiAwanishK) May 6, 2026

Boost for Regional Connectivity

The project is designed to strengthen road networks across Greater Noida, Hapur, and surrounding areas of western Uttar Pradesh. Once completed, the high-speed corridor will serve as an important feeder route to the Ganga Expressway, easing pressure on existing highways and improving overall traffic flow in the region.

Relief for NCR Commuters

The new 37-km link is expected to bring considerable relief to NCR commuters by reducing congestion on existing roads, ensuring smoother traffic movement, and offering more predictable travel times. Wider lanes and better road design will make daily commutes less tiring and more efficient, particularly during peak hours.

ALSO READ After Ganga Expressway, Uttar Pradesh looks at 8 new expressways to increase connectivity

Boost for trade and smoother movement across the region

Beyond passenger convenience, the improved connectivity is set to benefit commercial transport by enabling faster and more cost-effective movement of goods between key industrial and business hubs. Enhanced logistics and stronger supply chains are likely to give a significant boost to trade and economic activity in the region.

Ganga Expressway: At a Glance

The Ganga Expressway is a 594-km-long, six-lane access-controlled greenfield expressway connecting Meerut and Prayagraj. Built at an estimated cost of ₹36,230 crore, it is one of Uttar Pradesh’s flagship infrastructure projects, aimed at providing high-speed, uninterrupted travel across the state with minimal stops and delays.