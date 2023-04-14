Electric highways to logistics park, Govt to transform public transportation on priority! Check important details here

Considering many options as well as working on various projects to check pollution, the Union government is going to implement several measures to promote public transport, prioritizing the issue related to ecology and environment.

Promotion of public transport is quite necessary as around 40 percent of the total air pollution in India is caused due to road traffic, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari while speaking at the 11th Biennial International Conference on Ports, Shipping and Logistics held in Mumbai on Thursday.

Work on various transport measures

“The Central government has put a spotlight on the promotion of public transport so it is working on various measures. The start of Double-decker buses in Mumbai, and bus services in Bangalore are examples of such measures taken by the government,” said Gadkari and added that the government has approved 260 ropeways and cable cars as a part of this effort.

Also Read Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be completed by 2023 end

He said that road projects worth around Rs 65, 000 crores are underway in and around Delhi and added that such measures will reduce traffic congestion and air pollution in the region.

Electric highways

The Central government is mulling to build electric highways or e-highways, the minister said. “Electric scooters, electric cars and electric buses are now operational. The government is starting to use vehicles with flex engines,” said Gadkari.

Hydrogen is the fuel of the future, he said and added that there is no problem in running buses and trucks using methanol as fuel in Mumbai.

Roads, logistics to boost trade

The work of 36 green highway projects of the Central government has kickstarted and the state government has paid compensation for land acquired for these projects more than the market value, Gadkari said. The minister stated that better roads and lower logistics cost will boost trade business and industry.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways would set up 5-6 logistics parks. Speaking about logistic parks in the country, Gadkri said that the government will cut down Agarbatti imports from China to use indigenously developed sticks from Assam with the help of newly developed infrastructure.

Water transport cost effective

Gadakri is of the view that the start of water transport between Mumbai and Goa will change the entire scenario in the region. In comparison with road and rail transport, water transport is considered to be highly cost effective.