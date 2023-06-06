Assam Roadways: Four elaborate National Highway projects to enhance connectivity in Northeast

National Highways in Assam: India is taking significant steps in enhancing its road infrastructure for better connectivity between cities, towns and remote areas, fuelling economic growth. Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari kicked off four National Highway projects on June 5, 2023. Gadkari laid the foundation stone for two of the National Highways in Assam and inaugurated the other two National Highway projects in the northeastern state.

Assam Roadways: A boost with elaborate NH projects

Gadkari inaugurated the four-Lane Section between Nagaon Bypass-Teliagaon, and Teliagaon-Rangagara and also laid the foundation stone for Mangaldai Bypass and the 4-lane section between Daboka-Parakhuwa in Assam. All of these National Highways projects cost a total of Rs 1450 Crores. It is worth noting that this is a significant amount of investment in Assam’s road infrastructure.

Assam National Highway projects: Cost and Significance

The 4-Lane section between Nagaon Bypass-Teliagaon and Teliagaon-Rangagara is 18 Km long and cost Rs 403 Crore. This highway is expected to enhance the connectivity between North Assam and Upper Assam, which will in turn result in growth of state’s economy and also open new opportunities for people.

The 4-lane Mangaldai Bypass for which the foundation stone was laid on NH 15 is 15 km long. Its construction cost Rs 535 crore. The bypass is expected to strengthen the link between Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and West Bengal, providing for a seamless travel and regional integration.

Foundation stone was also laid for the 13 km long four-lane Daboka-Parakhuwa stretch on NH 29, and is worth Rs 517 crore.

The Nagaon Bypass to Teligaon is 10 km long and has been constructed at a total cost of Rs 247 crore. It has been built on NH-127, and on the same NH, 8-km long Teliagaon-Rangagara 4-lane section is also built, costing Rs 156 crore.