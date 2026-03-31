During his visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off a new train service connecting Khedbrahma, Himmatnagar, and Asarwa. This new train service will create a direct rail connectivity to Ahmedabad which offers substantial convenience to residents of Sabarkantha district. Alongside this, the Prime Minister will also dedicate the Kanalus–Jamnagar doubling project and the quadrupling of the Gandhidham–Adipur section to the nation. These projects together aim to strengthen railway infrastructure and support faster economic growth across the region.

Khedbrahma- Himmatnagar- Asarwa train; Boost to local economy, tourism & improved access to healthcare facilities

The introduction of this train service is expected to generate new employment opportunities and provide a boost to the local economy. The better rail connectivity will also promote tourism by making it easier for visitors to access cultural and geographical areas.

In addition, residents will benefit from improved access to healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and other essential services located in bigger cities. This new train service will benefit the commuters, students, and patients who frequently travel for medical purposes, as it offers a safe, economical, and time-saving mode of transportation.

Other major Railway infrastructure projects PM Modi will dedicate to Nation

Kanalus–Jamnagar doubling Project

The Prime Minister will dedicate the 28 km Kanalus–Jamnagar doubling section, which is the part of the larger Rajkot–Kanalus project extending over 111 km. The project is set to benefit major cities such as Jamnagar and Rajkot by increasing rail capacity and enabling smoother operations. The project will allow more trains to run on the route and improve overall service frequency.

Quadrupling of the Gandhidham–Adipur section

The 10.69 km Gandhidham–Adipur section is vital for connecting ports and industrial hubs. The enhanced connectivity and the enhanced capacity will help reduce congestion caused by heavy freight traffic. As a result, goods trains will experience faster turnaround times, while passenger services will become more reliable.

Himmatnagar–Khedbrahma gauge conversion project

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Himmatnagar–Khedbrahma gauge conversion project which spans 54.83 km. The Himmatnagar–Khedbrahma gauge conversion project will improve connectivity in the tribal and semi-urban regions of northern Gujarat.