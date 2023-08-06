Indian Railways is one of the world’s busiest and the largest railway networks. It connects thousands of towns and cities and plays a very significant role in mode of travel for millions of people throughout the country. Thus, it is an integral part of the nation’s transportation infrastructure.

In a bid to keep it safe for passengers as well as freight transportation, it is essential to modernise its infrastructure with latest technologies, amenities and others from time to time. In this context, the government is working to transform the railway stations across the country. This is in line with the government’s vision of ‘Naya Bharat’. The stations are being redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

What is the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme?

The ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ is a new policy launched by the Ministry of Railways on December 27, 2022. The scheme envisages development of stations with a long term vision. The policy is based on Master Planning for long term and implementation of the same as per needs and demand of the station to station.

What are the objectives of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme?

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aims at enhancing the facilities beyond the Minimum Essential Amenities. It also aimed at construction of Roof Plazas and City Centres at the station. It caters for the introduction of new amenities as well as upgradation and replacement of existing amenities.

Scope of work under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme:-

The ABSS involves improvement of amenities at the stations like entry and exit, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, Executive Lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping etc.