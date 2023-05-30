Vande Bharat’s BIG Update! Indian Railways plans to launch semi-high speed trains to every state by THIS month – All details here

Vande Bharat Express update: Good news for rail lovers! Indian Railways has planned to introduce the nation’s 1st indigenous built semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express across all the states. The launch of this new train is a major transformation in terms of speed and better convenience.

Vande Bharat Express to every state:-

The Ministry of Railways has targeted to launch the new age train to every state by August 15, 2023. It has planned to introduce 75 such trains by Independence Day. Since the beginning of this year, the national transporter is launching the blue and white colour trains every month. In FY 2023-24, the railways launched seven trains till May 29.

More Vande Bharat Express in coming days:-

The national transporter is set to launch the blue and white colour trains on different routes in the coming days. These routes are: Ranchi-Howrah, Patna-Howrah, Mumbai-Madgaon and many more.

Production of Vande Bharat Express:-

The railways has escalated the manufacturing of semi-high speed trains in the current fiscal. Currently, every eighth or ninth day, a new train is coming out of the factory. The efforts are in full swing to begin the production work at its two factories – Rae Bareilly-based Modern Coach Factory, and Latur-based Marathwada Rail Coach Factory. Presently, the train is being manufactured at Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

Earlier this year, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways has asked the national transporter to increase the production work of this new train to meet the target and the aspirations of the rail commuters.

Vande Bharat Express in operation:-

At present, a total of 18 blue and white colour trains are in operation on different routes. These are: New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar, New Delhi- Amb Andaura, Chennai-Mysore, Bilaspur-Nagpur, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mumbai-Solapur, Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi, Hazrat Nizamuddin- Rani Kamlapati Station, Secunderabad – Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram – Kasargod, Ajmer – Delhi Cantt, Howrah – Puri, Delhi – Dehradun, and Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri.