Central Railway has revised food prices at station stalls across its network, with the changes set to kick in from June 1, 2026.

The most-felt change will be on vada pav, arguably Mumbai’s most consumed railway snack. Currently priced at Rs 15, it will now cost Rs 20, a jump of Rs 5 per piece. Samosas will see a steeper climb, going from Rs 12 to Rs 20. Ragda pav will move from Rs 20 to Rs 25.

The sharpest percentage-wise increase, however, is on a single pav, up from Rs 3 to Rs 5, a near 67% rise that may seem small in absolute terms but adds up quickly for vendors bundling it with other preparations.

Bhel variants will also see revisions. Sukha bhel will go from Rs 20 to Rs 25, while chutney bhel will be priced at Rs 30, up from Rs 25.

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Vada Pav at Rs 20, Ragda Pav at Rs 25

Railway officials say the revision is part of a periodic review of catering rates, driven by rising input costs, LPG prices, raw material costs and operational expenses, which have all moved up considerably since the last revision, which was carried out in 2021. Western Railway had gone through a similar exercise in 2025.

Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila confirmed the revised rates would apply to all authorised food stalls under Central Railway’s network from June 1.

Still, commuters remain dissatisfied, particularly with the steep increase in prices of everyday snacks. For many regular passengers, inexpensive food at stations had been among the last affordable comforts in Mumbai’s increasingly costly daily commute.

Who bears the brunt

For the daily office-goer, student or wage worker who picks up a vada pav between trains, these are not trivial numbers. A 33% increase on vada pav hits that segment harder than it would a casual buyer.

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Catering association representatives have raised a separate concern. One representative, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Indian Express that restrictions already in place on locally sourced loose food items, chana, peanuts, milkshakes, chikki, were pushing passengers toward pricier branded products available at station counters. He warned that if similar restrictions were extended further, lower-income commuters would be disproportionately affected.

Some items spared

Not everything is going up. Central Railway has kept juice and soda prices unchanged. Officials have also said there are plans to expand the menu; slush drinks, soup, dosa, noodles and cream-filled doughnuts are among the items being considered for introduction at station stalls. Serving sizes of certain items are also under review.