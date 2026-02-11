Indian Railways announced the discontinuation of two Vande Bharat routes on Wednesday — simultaneously heralding a new train connecting Rajasthan and Gujarat. The newly announced service will ply six days a week between Udaipur and Asarva near Ahmedabad. The announcement also comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Howrah and Kamakhya in Guwahati.

The fleet of high-speed premium passenger trains has grown rapidly since its introduction in 2019 — with more than 160 trains operational till December 2025 across the country. According to a recent PIB update, Indian Railways is aiming to scale the service to include 800 train by 2030 and 4,500 by 2047.

“Vande Bharat 4.0 is the upcoming next-generation model of the Vande Bharat platform — aimed at setting higher global benchmarks in performance, passenger comfort, and overall build quality. The focus is on delivering a superior passenger experience, including improved seating, upgraded toilet facilities, finer coach workmanship, and enhanced interior finish. It is envisaged to incorporate Kavach 5.0 — the next evolution of India’s indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection system — as part of its advanced safety and technology framework. Vande Bharat 4.0 is expected within 18 months from late 2025,” read a recent update from the Railway Ministry.

New Vande Bharat train introduced

According to a notice from the Railway Ministry, train number 26963/26964 will soon begin plying between Udaipur and Asarva. The latter is a key junction within the Ahmedabad city limits.

Train details:

Frequency: 6 days a week (Except Tuesday)

Stops: Zawar, Dungarpur, and Himmatnagar.

Timings:

Udaipur: 06:10 | Asarva: 10:25

Asarva: 17:45 | Udaipur: 22:00

Two Vande Bharat trains discontinued

The Railway Ministry also announced the cessation of two other Vande Bharat trains that connect Udaipur with Jaipur and Agra Cantt. No date has been specified for the end of services in the official announcement.