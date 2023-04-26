scorecardresearch
South Central Railway: Senior official reviews progress of various infra projects across Vijayawada Division

He discussed various pending passenger amenities and traffic facilities works in the branch line and Gudur – Vijayawada third line.

Written by Express Infra
railway, India
He also deliberated on how to fast-track these projects. (Image: Representational)

Across the Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) zone, many infrastructural projects are undertaken. On Tuesday, a senior railway official reviewed these projects.

In the entire network of Indian Railways, the commissioning of a new third line and the double line stretching up to 146.336 KM in the Vijayawada Division is an unprecedented development, said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan, according to a press release.

During a meeting with the officials of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), he made this observation. He discussed various pending passenger amenities and traffic facilities works in the branch line and Gudur – Vijayawada third line. He also deliberated on how to fast-track these projects.

The DRM emphasised on completing various works such as amenities, station buildings, foot-over bridges (FOB), and other safety works.

Additionally, he discussed the yard remodelling works to be taken up at Krishna Canal Junction and Nidubrolu. These are part of the Gudur – Vijayawada third-line works.

He also directed branch officers to plan and take up non-interlocking works. The same has to be done in a phased manner without affecting punctuality and  mobility. 

(With PTI inputs)

First published on: 26-04-2023 at 14:49 IST

