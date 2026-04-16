Railway companies have been in focus. A host of companies have bagged fresh orders. The total order win across companies exceeds Rs 1,400 crore.

It was a good week for RailTel Corporation of India. On April 13, 2026, the company received three separate orders in a single day, together worth around Rs 608 crore, as per the exchange filing.

The biggest chunk of this came from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), which handed RailTel two contracts for setting up integrated communication systems inside railway tunnels. The first, worth Rs 309.27 crore, covers tunnels T-1 through T-7 and nearby stations along a 42.7 km stretch. The second, valued at Rs 255.27 crore, takes care of tunnels T-8 to T-11 across 36 km and includes CCTV systems, public address systems, and emergency call points. Both projects are expected to be wrapped up by April 2028, the company said.

On top of that, RailTel also bagged a smaller but notable contract from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. Worth Rs 43.96 crore, this one involves providing security-related services during government recruitment exams.

RVNL picks up a Rs 270 crore electrification order

A few weeks earlier, in February, RVNL had announced a contract of its own. Central Railway awarded it a Rs 270.22 crore order for building a high-voltage traction substation on the Daund-Solapur rail section. In plain terms, this is the electrical infrastructure that powers train movement on that route, built to help the section handle heavier freight loads.

The project is to be completed within 24 months and follows standard government contracting norms. RVNL confirmed it was a straightforward business order with no related-party involvement.

Indian Railways clears Rs 1,364 crore for safety and signalling

Separately, the government announced a broad package of railway safety investments worth Rs 1,364.45 crore on April 6. The main focus is on Kavach, India’s homegrown train collision avoidance system. Southern Railway will get Kavach Version 4.0 installed on 232 locomotives at a cost of Rs 208.81 crore, part of a much larger national programme sanctioned at Rs 27,693 crore.

Northern Railway gets Rs 400.86 crore to lay thousands of kilometres of optical fibre cable across its Ambala, Delhi, and Lucknow divisions. North Central Railway gets Rs 176.76 crore for similar fibre coverage across 2,196 route kilometres spanning Prayagraj, Jhansi, and Agra, as per a PIB release. The remaining Rs 578 crore goes to South Central Railway, where outdated panel-based signalling systems at 49 stations will be replaced with modern electronic interlocking.

ALSO READ Southern Railways announces summer special train from Nagercoil to Shalimar- Full train schedule and stoppages

Several key companies like HBL Engineering, RailTel, Kernex, Siemens Limited, and KEC International would be benefitting from this package.

What this all adds up to

Indian Railways is spending heavily on safety technology, communication networks, electrification, and tunnel infrastructure. And it is leaning on its own PSUs to get the work done.