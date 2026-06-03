Passengers planning to travel from Northeast India to Andhra Pradesh have a limited-time opportunity, as South Central Railway has announced two one-way special trains that will run on June 4. These services will operate on the Guwahati–Tirupati and Rangapara North–Vijayawada routes to clear the extra rush during the summer season.

These special trains will provide extra seats and better travel options for passengers heading towards major destinations like Tirupati and Vijayawada. The services are expected to help passengers who are finding it difficult to get confirmed tickets on regular trains during the peak travel period.

The special trains will run via key stations across Assam, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh before reaching their final destinations. Check out the complete schedules, timings, and stoppages of both trains below:

Guwahati–Tirupati Special Train – Departure, Arrival & Stations

The special train between Guwahati and Tirupati (Train No. 05630) will operate on June 4, 2026. The train will depart from Guwahati at 7:20 AM on Thursday and reach Tirupati at 8:40 AM on Saturday.

The train will stop at the following stations:

Kamakhya, Rangiya, Barpeta Road, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Barsoi, Malda Town, Rampur Hat, Bolpur Shantiniketan, Dankuni, Andul, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Berhampur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Simhachalam North, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Ongole, Gudur and Renigunta before reaching Tirupati.

Rangapara North–Vijayawada Special Train: Route, timings & halts

The special train from Rangapara North to Vijayawada (Train No. 05862) will also run on June 4, 2026. The train will leave Rangapara North at 4:00 PM on Thursday and arrive at Vijayawada at 3:00 PM on Saturday.

The train will halt at:

Udalguri, Rangiya, Barpeta Road, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Aluabari Road, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Rampur Hat, Bolpur Shantiniketan, Bardhaman, Dankuni, Andul, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Naraj Marthapur, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Balugaon, Berhampur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Anakapalle, Elamanchili, Samalkot, Rajahmundry and Eluru before reaching Vijayawada.