Odisha’s Puri railway station undergoes redevelopment work in full swing! Know cost, completion target, and facilities

Indian Railways is working tirelessly to modernise Odisha’s Puri railway station. The station is being redeveloped to be a world-class infrastructure with passenger friendly amenities. The facelift of the station and Yatri Niwas has been planned to be done by taking the inspiration from Odisha’s temple architecture.

Cost of Puri railway station redevelopment project:-

The project to transform Puri railway station has been sanctioned in FY 2021-22 at an estimated cost of Rs 161.5 crores. The project is targeted to be completed within 30 months of the starting of the work.

Construction status of Puri station redevelopment project:-

The work for modernisation work is going on in full swing. The foundation work for the redevelopment has already commenced, and preliminary tasks such as the removal of streetlights, old parking areas, and other structures have been completed. The excavation works for relocating older infrastructure is being done.

Features of Odisha’s Puri station redevelopment:-

The zonal railways has planned various modern facilities which includes – New Building, Air Concourse, Renovation of Platforms and Platform Shelters and Circulating areas. Food Court Zone and Shopping Areas with Organic Waste Management. There will be provision of well-designed Drains, Signage and Dividers. This will also have facilities of Liquid Waste Management and Solid Waste Management. The New Building will have high Standard Dormitories and Retiring Rooms apart from the beautified circulating area.

Other facilities at Puri railway station redevelopment:-

On revamped, the Puri railway station will be Divyangjan friendly. In addition, the station will have wall paintings and green spaces provision at various points, enhanced CCTV surveillance, prepaid cab facility, Tourism Information and Booking Centre, Food Court Zone with Organic Waste Management and Shopping Areas etc.

Apart from these, the station premise will also include Pharmacy and Medical facilities, Well Designed Drains, Signage and Dividers, Green Cover at Station, Liquid Waste Management, Solid Waste Management, Energy Waste Management. The dormitories and retiring rooms will be equipped with waiting chairs and benches at each Platform, and seating benches in Concourse.