Majestic aerial shot! Railway ministry shares video of train passing from Sharavathi Railway Bridge in Karnataka

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday shared a “majestic aerial shot” of a passenger train passing from Sharavathi Railway Bridge in Honnavar in Karnataka state of India.

While sharing the 41-second video clip, the ministry gave the caption, “A majestic aerial shot of a train connecting the peninsula as it glides upon Sharavathi Railway Bridge in Karnataka, the longest bridge on the Konkan Railway route”.

Completed in 1994, the Sharavati Bridge carries the Konkan Railway over the Sharavati river. It is 2,060 metres (6,760 ft) long. In Karnataka, it is also the longest railway bridge. The bridge has 55 spans (of 33m) and 11 spans (of 22m).

A majestic aerial shot of a train connecting the peninsula as it glides upon Sharavathi Railway Bridge in Karnataka, the longest bridge on the Konkan Railway route. pic.twitter.com/7dx6Ew2nWo — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 26, 2023

About Konkan Railway

In India, the Konkan Railway (KR) is one of the 19 railway zones of the Indian Railways. It has its headquarters at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. On 20 March 1993, the first passenger train ran on Konkan railway tracks. It was between Udupi and Mangalore.

The Konkan Railway has 69 railway stations under it. The line length is 756.25 km, and the number of tracks is just one. Reportedly, the operating speed for trains is 120 km/h (75 mph).

It connects the states of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka.