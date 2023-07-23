Indian Railways has witnessed a decline in the number of consequential train accidents in recent years. This is due to several measures being taken to avoid train derailment and collisions of trains.

Detailed report on steep decline in number of accidents:

There was a steep decline in consequential train accidents from 473 in FY 2000-01 to 48 in FY 2022-23. In addition, the average number of consequential train derailments between FY 2004-14 was 86.7 per annum while, during FY 2014-23, the numbers reduced to 47.3 per annum.

Details of Consequential train accidents:

Financial Year Consequential train accidents: 2000-01 473 2001-02 415 2002-03 351 2003-04 325 2004-05 234 2005-06 234 2006-07 195 2007-08 194 2008-09 177 2009-10 165 2010-11 141 2011-12 131 2012-13 122 2013-14 118 2014-15 135 2015-16 107 2016-17 104 2017-18 73 2018-19 59 2019-20 55 2020-21 22 2021-22 35 2022-23 48

Details of consequential train derailments:-

Financial Year Consequential train derailments 2000-01 350 2001-02 280 2002-03 218 2003-04 202 2004-05 138 2005-06 131 2006-07 96 2007-08 100 2008-09 85 2009-10 80 2010-11 80 2011-12 55 2012-13 49 2013-14 53 2014-15 63 2015-16 65 2016-17 78 2017-18 54 2018-19 46 2019-20 40 2020-21 17 2021-22 27 2022-23 36

Top 10 measures taken by Indian Railways to reduce number of accidents:-