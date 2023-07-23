Indian Railways has witnessed a decline in the number of consequential train accidents in recent years. This is due to several measures being taken to avoid train derailment and collisions of trains.
Detailed report on steep decline in number of accidents:
There was a steep decline in consequential train accidents from 473 in FY 2000-01 to 48 in FY 2022-23. In addition, the average number of consequential train derailments between FY 2004-14 was 86.7 per annum while, during FY 2014-23, the numbers reduced to 47.3 per annum.
Details of Consequential train accidents:
|Financial Year
|Consequential train accidents:
|2000-01
|473
|2001-02
|415
|2002-03
|351
|2003-04
|325
|2004-05
|234
|2005-06
|234
|2006-07
|195
|2007-08
|194
|2008-09
|177
|2009-10
|165
|2010-11
|141
|2011-12
|131
|2012-13
|122
|2013-14
|118
|2014-15
|135
|2015-16
|107
|2016-17
|104
|2017-18
|73
|2018-19
|59
|2019-20
|55
|2020-21
|22
|2021-22
|35
|2022-23
|48
Details of consequential train derailments:-
|Financial Year
|Consequential train derailments
|2000-01
|350
|2001-02
|280
|2002-03
|218
|2003-04
|202
|2004-05
|138
|2005-06
|131
|2006-07
|96
|2007-08
|100
|2008-09
|85
|2009-10
|80
|2010-11
|80
|2011-12
|55
|2012-13
|49
|2013-14
|53
|2014-15
|63
|2015-16
|65
|2016-17
|78
|2017-18
|54
|2018-19
|46
|2019-20
|40
|2020-21
|17
|2021-22
|27
|2022-23
|36
Top 10 measures taken by Indian Railways to reduce number of accidents:-
- Introduction of Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) in FY 2017-181.
- Installation of Electrical or Electronic Interlocking Systems with centralized operation of points and signals.
- Interlocking of Level Crossing (LC) Gates
- Complete Track Circuiting of stations
- System of disconnection and reconnection for S&T equipment
- All locomotives are equipped with Vigilance Control Devices (VCD)
- Replacement of conventional ICF design coaches with LHB design coaches
- Safety of Railway Bridges through regular inspection
- Patrolling of railway tracks
- Installation of GPS based Fog Safety Device (FSD)
