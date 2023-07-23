scorecardresearch
Indian Railways witnesses steep decline in number of consequential train accidents – Here’s a detailed report

There was a steep decline in consequential train accidents from 473 in FY 2000-01 to 48 in FY 2022-23.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Indian Railways has witnessed a decline in the number of consequential train accidents in recent years. This is due to several measures being taken to avoid train derailment and collisions of trains. 

Detailed report on steep decline in number of accidents:

There was a steep decline in consequential train accidents from 473 in FY 2000-01 to 48 in FY 2022-23. In addition, the average number of consequential train derailments between FY 2004-14 was 86.7 per annum while, during FY 2014-23, the numbers reduced to 47.3 per annum.

Details of Consequential train accidents: 

Financial Year Consequential train accidents: 
2000-01 473
2001-02 415
 2002-03 351
2003-04 325
2004-05 234
2005-06 234
2006-07 195
2007-08 194
2008-09 177
2009-10 165
2010-11 141
2011-12 131
2012-13122
2013-14118
2014-15135
2015-16107
2016-17104
2017-1873
2018-1959
2019-2055
2020-2122
2021-2235
2022-2348

Details of consequential train derailments:-

Financial Year Consequential train derailments 
2000-01 350
2001-02 280
 2002-03 218
2003-04 202
2004-05 138
2005-06 131
2006-07 96
2007-08 100
2008-09 85
2009-10 80
2010-11 80
2011-1255
2012-1349
2013-1453
2014-1563
2015-1665
2016-1778
2017-1854
2018-1946
2019-2040
2020-2117
2021-2227
2022-2336
Top 10 measures taken by Indian Railways to reduce number of accidents:-

  • Introduction of Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) in FY 2017-181.
  • Installation of Electrical or Electronic Interlocking Systems with centralized operation of points and signals.
  • Interlocking of Level Crossing (LC) Gates
  • Complete Track Circuiting of stations
  • System of disconnection and reconnection for S&T equipment
  • All locomotives are equipped with Vigilance Control Devices (VCD)
  • Replacement of conventional ICF design coaches with LHB design coaches
  • Safety of Railway Bridges through regular inspection
  • Patrolling of railway tracks
  • Installation of GPS based Fog Safety Device (FSD)

First published on: 23-07-2023 at 05:14 IST

