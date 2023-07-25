Indian Railways to upgrade Ahmedabad railway station with top-notch facilities! Know all about cost, features here

Indian Railways is working round-the-clock for redevelopment of railway stations across the country. It has identified 1309 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme for modernisation. The scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach.

In this context, the national transporter has identified 87 railway stations in Gujarat for redevelopment. Of these, Ahmedabad railway station deserves special mention.

Cost for redevelopment of Ahmedabad railway station:-

The Ahmedabad railway station will be transformed into an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode at an estimated cost of Rs 2563 crores.

Bidding process for redevelopment of Ahmedabad railway station:

Recently, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) concluded the pre-bid meeting where all prospective bidders, vendors as well as officials of RLDA were present. Several prominent construction houses such as – L&T, NCC Ltd, GR Infra, Dilip Buildcon, PSP Projects, AFCONS, KEC International, Thoth Infrastructure Ltd, IRCON and others have participated.

The Bidding process will be a single stage two packet bidding process. The last date for submission of e-bid is September 05, 2023 (up to 15:00 hrs) while the date of opening of e-bids (technical) is September 08, 2023 (at 15:30 hrs).

Scope of redevelopment of Ahmedabad railway station:

The scope of redevelopment work includes undertaking civil and MEP works for the station building and associated infrastructure, which primarily consists of dedicated access roads (Elevated/At-Grade), Multi-Modal Transit Hub (MMTH) Buildings, Iconic Building Parcel Building, development of surrounding circulation area, etc.

Facilities at revamped Ahmedabad railway station:-

On completion of the construction work, the new Ahmedabad railway station will have a spacious roof plaza with a range of passenger amenities. It will have retail spaces, cafeterias, and recreational facilities, providing convenience and enjoyment for travellers. The station will be constructed on both sides of the railway tracks, connecting both halves of the city.

In addition, it will also feature a food court, comfortable waiting lounge, play areas for children, and a space for local products. The station will prioritize comfort with proper illumination, clear signage, and convenient access through lifts and escalators. It will have a well-designed master plan for ensuring smooth traffic flow and ample parking.

The railway will also integrate the station premise with other transportation modes, sustainability measures like green building techniques and solar energy, and facilities for differently-abled individuals will be implemented. The stations will have separate areas for entry and exit, clutter-free platforms, improved surfaces, and fully covered platforms for passenger comfort. CCTV cameras will be installed at different locations for safety and security purposes.

Significance of redevelopment of Ahmedabad railway station:-

The redevelopment of Ahmedabad railway station will integrate different modes of transport such as High Speed, Metro, BRT, Railways etc. The station will also witness the tourist footfalls due to its landmark. It is 0.2 km away from HSR station, 11 km from Narendra Modi (Motera) Stadium, 5.1 km from Sabarmati Riverfront, 6.9 km from Sabarmati Ashram etc.