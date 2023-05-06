scorecardresearch
Indian Railways’ new initiative! Introduces body cameras to maintain transparency on board trains

The body cameras will ensure transparency during ticket checking.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The Mumbai Division has taken several steps to check tickets of passengers on board trains.

Indian Railways has introduced several initiatives to maintain and prevent violent and misbehaviour acts on board trains. The national transporter is adopting various technological advancements to induce professionalism. 

Recently, it launched a new system to maintain transparency while checking tickets of the passengers. This new system has been introduced in the Mumbai Division of Central Railway (CR) zone.

New Ticket Checking Initiatives in Mumbai Division:-

The Mumbai Division has taken several steps to check tickets of passengers on board trains. The move aims to bring transparency and reduce the complaints against its staff. Some of these measures are:-

Body Cameras:-

The railway ticket checkers of Mumbai Division are being provided body cameras. The cameras will ensure transparency during ticket checking. It would also help to detect any discrepancy during ticket checking particularly in the event of complaints. The move will increase accountability, and protect staff from reputational damages.

As a pilot project, the zonal railway has purchased 50 such cameras at cost of Rs 9,000 each. These cameras have the capacity to record footage of around 20 hours. 

UPI/QR code payment system:-

For the convenience of passengers, the railways have also launched UPI/QR code payment system through SBI YONO mobile application. The new system will help the passenger make payments to the Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTE) in case of fine, or the excess fare. The payment through this mode will reduce cash handling and also provide a safe and secure mode of transaction. This is in line with the promotion of the Digital India Mission.

Last month, the Western Railway (WR) zone provided Hand Held Terminals (HHTs) to all its 1383 ticket checking staff manning 298 Mail and Express trains. With the implementation of this new device, physical paper charts have been fully eliminated, enabling complete paperless working. This new system has benefitted more than 40,000 passengers.

First published on: 06-05-2023 at 10:26 IST

