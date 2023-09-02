scorecardresearch
Indian Railways’ first Swarna Jayanthi express: 26 Years of Glory! Routes, distances, and more

The train was introduced in 1997 to mark the “Golden Jubilee” year of the country’s independence.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The Swarna Jayanthi Express trains are weekly Superfast trains. (Image: Southern Railway)

Indian Railways is considered to be the largest rail network in Asia operates over 11,000 trains everyday. Of these, more than 7,000 are passenger trains. It is also the world’s second largest rail system under one management. The first railway on the subcontinent was launched on April 16, 1853. Since then, the national transporter introduced many trains to mark the important days.

In this context, the country’s first Swarna Jayanthi Express completed its 26 Glorious years of service to the nation on August 28, 2023. The train was introduced in 1997 to mark the “Golden Jubilee” year of the country’s independence. Presently, a total of eight trains of Swarna Jayanti series are in operation.

Know routes of India’s 1st Swarna Jayanti Express:-

The country’s first Swarna Jayanthi Express operates between Kerala and Delhi. It connects Trivandrum with Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

Distance and Travel time of Trivandrum-Hazrat Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanthi Express:-

The train number 12643/12644 Trivandrum-Hazrat Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanthi Express covers a distance of 3018 kms in 52 hrs and 30 minutes.

Frequency of Trivandrum-Hazrat Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanthi Express:-

The Swarna Jayanthi Express trains are weekly Superfast trains. Thus Trivandrum-Hazrat Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanthi Express runs on Tuesday while in its return journey, the train operates on Friday.

Composition of Trivandrum-Hazrat Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanthi Express:-

The train has three types of coaches for passengers to travel. These are – Sleeper Class (SL), AC 3 Economy (3E) and AC 2 Tier (2A).

Timings of Trivandrum-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Trivandrum Swarna Jayanti Express:-

In its journey between Trivandrum and Hazrat Nizamuddin, the train number 12643 departs Kerala’s capital at 14:15 hrs and reaches the national capital at 18:45 hrs on the third day. While, from Hazrat Nizamuddin, the train number 12644 leaves at 05:10 hrs and arrives in Trivandrum Central at 07:00 0n the third day. 

Stoppages of Trivandrum-Hazrat Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanthi Express:-

During its journey between Trivandrum and the national capital, the train halts at 30 railway stations. These are – Kollam Junction, Kayamkulam Junction, Alleppey, Ernakulam Junction, Aluva, Thrisur, Palakkad Junction, Coimbatore Junction, Tiruppur, Erode Junction, Salem Junction, Katpadi Junction, Chittoor, Tirupati, Renigunta Junction, Gudur Junction, Ongole, Vijayawada Junction, Warangal, Balharshah, Nagpur, Amla Junction, Betul, Itarsi Junction, Bhopal Junction, Bina Junction, V Lakshmibai Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantonment and Mathura Junction railway stations.

First published on: 02-09-2023 at 10:09 IST

