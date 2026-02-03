West Bengal emerged as a major beneficiary of railway-led infrastructure expansion this weekend, with a series of announcements signalling a significant boost for connectivity in the state, particularly in North Bengal. A day after the Ministry of Railways cleared three new railway line projects for the region, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a high-speed rail corridor linking Siliguri with Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh during her Budget 2026 speech.

With the Railways receiving an allocation of ₹2.81 lakh crore in the Union Budget, the eastern state is set to see capacity expansion and long-term infrastructure upgrades. The proposed Siliguri–Varanasi high-speed rail corridor, in particular, is being viewed as a transformative project for North Bengal, with potential gains for trade, tourism, and regional mobility.

North Bengal rail projects aim to boost connectivity

The Railways has cleared three new railway line projects in border-adjacent areas of North Bengal — Raiganj–Dalkhola, Gazole–Itahar, and Raiganj–Itahar. Together, they are expected to provide alternative routes between Malda and Aluabari, easing congestion and improving movement in one of the most densely populated regions of the state.

“The three new rail lines are aimed at improving connectivity, mobility, and socio-economic growth in the region, particularly in densely populated and border-adjacent areas,” a senior railway official said.

Railway officials added that the projects would also enhance rail activity along the India–Bangladesh border, addressing both strategic and public utility requirements. According to the Railways, the new lines will “significantly improve the socio-economic status of this region, mainly inhabited by weaker communities”.

Project details: costs, routes and stations

The Raiganj–Itahar line will span 22.16 km at an estimated cost of ₹129.34 crore, with four stations — Raiganj, Rupahar Halt, Durgapur and Itahar. The project includes six major bridges and 42 minor bridges. “It is expected to strengthen the integrated gauge conversion network across northern West Bengal, facilitating smoother rail movement towards the Northeast,” an official said.

The Gazole–Itahar line will cover 27.20 km at a cost of ₹85.59 crore, with stations at Gazole, Bangar Halt and Itahar, and will involve the construction of 12 major bridges and 37 minor bridges.

The longest of the three, the Raiganj–Dalkhola line, will stretch 43.43 km and cost ₹291.53 crore. It will feature five stations and extensive infrastructure, including 13 major bridges, six road overbridges, 97 minor bridges and 32 road underbridges. “This new line will create a more efficient transit route between Dalkhola and Raiganj, significantly reducing travel time and boosting local trade,” the official said.

Political drama over ‘baseless budget’ for West Bengal

Despite the announcements, the developments triggered sharp political reactions from the Trinamool Congress. On #UnionBudget2026, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee criticised the Centre, saying, “In these 5100 seconds, Bengal’s name was not taken even once… This is a faceless, baseless and visionless Budget… Centre views Bengal as Bangladesh… They have preferred not to spend any money on Bengal.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the Union Budget, calling it a “Humpty Dumpty Budget” as she pointed to the slump in Indian stock markets following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presentation of her record ninth Budget.

Alleging that the state had been ignored, Banerjee said, “They have not given a single paisa for Bengal. This is a Humpty Dumpty budget.”

