Indian Railways is set to launch the upgraded version of the country’s first indigenous-built Vande Bharat Express soon. The new version will have many latest and modern features including its look and design.

Changes in new version of Vande Bharat Express:-

The national transporter has brought many changes in this new age train including seating style, design, safety and technical improvement. Currently, the new rake is under production at Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory and is expected to be rolled out by the year-end.

Design of upcoming version of Vande Bharat Express:-

After the successful roll out of the blue and white colour of Vande Bharat Express, the railways has changed the look of this ultra modern train. The colour of this new age train will be a mix of orange and grey.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Venkatesan GV, Senior Public Relations Officer (Sr. PRO), Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai said, “Its orange and grey on trial basis. The design will be finalised after clearance by the Railway Board.”

Features of new version of Vande Bharat Express:-

The next Vande Bharat Express will have increase in seat declining angle, better cushion for seats, better accessibility to mobile-charging points than before, extended foot rest in the Executive Chair Cars, Wash Basin with increased depth to avoid splashing of water, and better lighting in toilets.

In addition, the upcoming version will also have provision of fixing points for wheelchairs used by Divyangjan passengers in the driving trailer coaches, change of reading lamp touching from resistive touch to capacitive touch for easy use, better roller blind fabric and anti-climbing device for improved safety.

Significance of upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express:-

The new rake of Vande Bharat Express will boost the travel experience of rail commuters. The national transporter is working on the changes after receiving feedback from the passengers as well as the other stakeholders.