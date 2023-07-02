scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Project receives essential approval as LG VK Saxena clears land allotment in Jangpura – Details inside

The project is being led by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation.

Written by Express Infra
Delhi Meerut RRTS, Jangpura land allotment, delhi LG approval, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, DUSIB land allotment, implementation of RRTS project
The chief secretary submitted the proposal to the LG for consideration. (File)

Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena has given his approval for the allotment of 297 sqm of land in Jangpura for the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor project, according to officials from Raj Niwas. The allotment, which had been pending for the past two years, is crucial for the implementation of the RRTS project, which aims to provide a semi-high-speed regional rail service known as RAPIDX on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, significantly reducing travel time between the two cities. The project is being led by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

Also Read

Establishing connectivity

The approval for the land allotment was granted by the LG, considering the national importance and public interest associated with the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project, as stated by a senior official. The land is required to establish connectivity between the stabling yard at Jangpura and the Ring Road at Nehru Nagar, supporting the construction of the 82.15-km semi-high-speed rail corridor.

In June 2021, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) had granted working permission for the RRTS on an “as is where is” basis. However, the transfer of land on a permanent basis had been pending since then, impeding the progress of the project, according to officials from Raj Niwas. While three other government agencies had already transferred their land to the NCRTC, the DUSIB was yet to complete the transfer process.

Also Read
Also Read

No immediate response has been received from the DUSIB or the Delhi government regarding this matter. Last year, the Delhi urban development minister had stated that the entire land in question belonged to the DUSIB and did not require the approval of the LG. Subsequently, the urban development minister and the chief minister had approved the transfer of land. However, it was pointed out by the chief secretary that the land, being a reserved subject, required the LG’s approval. Consequently, the chief secretary submitted the proposal to the LG for consideration.

Despite the proposal not being routed through the administrative department, namely the urban development department, and not being forwarded by the minister and the chief minister, the LG acknowledged the national significance and public interest of the matter and granted approval for the land allotment.

(With inputs from PTI)

More Stories on
Delhi
RRTS

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-07-2023 at 16:37 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS