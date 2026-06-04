When the chief executive of one of world’s largest banks personally steps in requesting clients to be a part of a stock market debut, it usually means one thing, the opportunity is too big to ignore. That is exactly what is happening with SpaceX‘s upcoming initial public offering (IPO). As reported by Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, alongside top executives Mary Erdoes and Marianne Lake, is hosting a massive investor event in New York for more than 2,500 wealthy clients. The goal is straightforward. It is to encourage high-net-worth investors to participate in what could become the largest IPO in history.

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SpaceX is giving a rare chance to buy into a private giant

For years, SpaceX has been one of the most sought-after private companies in the world. While ordinary investors have watched the company grow through private funding rounds, only a limited group of institutions and wealthy individuals have been able to own shares. The IPO changes that.

By taking SpaceX public, investors finally get a chance to directly buy shares in a company that has transformed the commercial space industry through reusable rockets, satellite internet services and government contracts. The company is targeting a valuation of nearly $1.75 trillion, placing it among the world’s most valuable businesses from day one.

JPMorgan wants strong demand beyond Wall Street institutions

Traditionally, IPO roadshows are aimed primarily at large institutional investors such as mutual funds, pension funds and hedge funds. This time, however, banks are making an unusually strong effort to attract wealthy individuals. The reason is simple. A deal of this size needs a broad and deep investor base.

SpaceX is aiming to raise about $75 billion, far exceeding previous IPO records. Bringing wealthy investors into the offering helps create additional demand and reduces reliance on a handful of institutional buyers. It also increases the chances of a successful market debut with strong trading activity once the shares begin changing hands. That explains why JPMorgan plans to broadcast its investor event across dozens of locations in multiple states and why other global banks are reportedly encouraging wealthy clients in their own markets to participate.

Elon Musk’s reputation is driving investor excitement

Another reason JPMorgan is eager to involve its affluent clients is the powerful appeal of Elon Musk. Love him or criticise him, Musk has built a reputation for creating companies that reshape industries. From electric vehicles to private space exploration, his businesses have generated enormous investor interest.

Many wealthy investors view SpaceX as more than a rocket company. They see it as a long-term bet on satellite communications, space transportation, national security contracts and future space-based industries. The chance to invest directly in Musk’s flagship aerospace venture is fueling demand across investor circles.

The IPO could be a major win for banks too

There is also a business incentive for Wall Street. Mega-deals generate substantial fees for investment banks. The larger the transaction, the larger the potential revenue for firms involved in underwriting and distributing the shares. JPMorgan is part of a large syndicate of banks working on the IPO. A successful offering strengthens relationships with wealthy clients, enhances the bank’s reputation in capital markets and creates opportunities for future business. In other words, helping clients access one of the most anticipated IPOs in years benefits both investors and the bank itself.

A new kind of IPO playbook

The most unusual aspect of the SpaceX listing is how it is being marketed. Instead of following the traditional IPO process, SpaceX has already announced a specific share price of $135. The company is effectively setting the terms on its own, indicating the confidence that comes from overwhelming investor demand and Elon Musk’s influence in financial markets. Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s SpaceX said that it plans to go public next week at a valuation of $1.77 trillion.

The company aims to raise $75 billion by selling more than 555 million shares at $135 each, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Musk, who serves as SpaceX’s CEO, chief technology officer, and chairman, will still control the company after the IPO. SpaceX said he will hold about 82.4% of the voting power.

If SpaceX lists at the proposed price and valuation, Musk could become the world’s first trillionaire. However, the final share price has not yet been decided. The money raised from the IPO will help fund SpaceX’s expansion plans. Recently, the company moved beyond its core space business by acquiring Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI, which also owns social media platform X.

At a valuation of $1.77 trillion, SpaceX would immediately become one of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, ranking seventh globally. It would also give Musk a second trillion-dollar public company alongside Tesla, which was valued at $1.6 trillion at Wednesday’s market close.

The way SpaceX is launching its IPO is unusual. Most companies first announce a price range and then set a final price shortly before trading begins. SpaceX, however, has only disclosed a fixed price of $135 per share.

Because of Musk’s global popularity and the strong interest in SpaceX, the company may not need the extensive investor marketing that most IPOs require. SpaceX also said retail investors will likely be able to buy shares through popular brokerage platforms such as Schwab, Fidelity, Robinhood, SoFi, and E*Trade when trading begins.