Telecom operators have revived their demand for a common regulatory framework across communication platforms, linking the long-standing issue to a sharp rise in spam calls and scam messages.

In recent weeks, a leading operator has written to the department of telecommunications, the ministry of electronics and information technology, and the ministry of finance, stating that tighter controls on telecom networks are pushing fraudulent activity towards over-the-top (OTT) messaging and calling platforms, where oversight remains limited.

While the demand for a level regulatory playing field is not new, the latest communication reframes the issue around consumer protection. Operators contend that a siloed approach to tackling spam is no longer effective as bad actors move across platforms.

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“There is a need for a unified, technology-neutral regulatory framework that applies consistently across all communication platforms, irrespective of the underlying technology,” the telco said in its letter.

The core ask remains unchanged: similar rules for similar services. Operators have reiterated the need for a single framework covering both telecom networks and Internet-based communication platforms to address gaps that allow fraudulent actors to shift channels with ease.

Regulatory Arbitrage

According to industry executives, OTT platforms are increasingly being used for phishing links, impersonation scams and bulk unsolicited messages. “Fraudsters are increasingly shifting their activities to OTT communication platforms. More than 80% of spam has shifted to OTT communication platforms where similar regulatory oversight and safeguards are not uniformly implemented,” a telecom executive said.

The operators maintain that the absence of baseline safeguards such as sender verification, effective spam filters and clear accountability mechanisms has created an uneven system, undermining efforts to curb fraud.

To address this, telcos have called for baseline anti-fraud measures across all platforms, along with improved coordination and faster response systems to tackle emerging threats. They have also sought closer alignment between ministries, reflecting the cross-sector nature of digital communication spanning telecom, Internet services and financial systems.

Moving Toward Technology

“A harmonised approach would help reduce regulatory arbitrage, where fraudsters exploit differences in regulatory regimes by shifting to less regulated platforms,” operators said.

They added that without such alignment, stricter rules in one segment risk displacing fraudulent activity to another, limiting the effectiveness of enforcement efforts.