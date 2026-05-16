The Tata Trust governance battle took a fresh turn on Friday after the Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra asked the board to defer a meeting scheduled for Saturday. Tata Trust has now released a statement acknowledging receipt of the email — noting that it came with no prior notice or hearing afforded to it.

“An email was received late evening today (May 15), forwarding a direction issued by the Charity Commissioner, Maharashtra State, Mumbai, to the Board of Trustees of Tata Trusts to defer the meeting of the Board of Trustees scheduled for May 16…The direction was issued ex parte, with no notice being given to the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and no hearing being afforded to it, before the direction was issued,” began an official statement.

‘Not aware’ of Venu Srinivasan’s complaint

The statement from Tata Trust also said that it was not aware of any complaint being filed by trustee Venu Srinivasan.

“Sir Ratan Tata Trust was not aware of any complaint having been filed by Mr. Venu Srinivasan, Trustee, until the receipt of directions from the Charity Commissioner today (May 15). Venu Srinivasan had previously acknowledged the notice of the Board meeting originally scheduled to be held on May 8 and the notice of the meeting rescheduled to May 16. The directions received from the Office of the Charity Commissioner are being examined by the Sir Ratan Tata Trust,” the late-night statement added.

‘Complaint filed over composition of Board of Trustees’

The Trust said that the directions were issued in connection with a complaint filed by Katyayani Agrawal — a representation by trustee Venu Srinivasan — and a May 13 order from the Bombay High Court pertaining to the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. It is pertinent to note that the Bombay High Court disposed of the writ petition as withdrawn on May 13. The plea in question had sought a direction restraining the same meeting of the Board of Trustees of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, on the basis of the complaint filed by Agrawal.

The statement on Friday night said the complaint pertains to the composition of the Board and alleges that “three out of six trustees of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, being permanent in nature, are in contravention of Section 30A(2) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950.”

“It is the understanding of the Tata Trusts that the said amendment is prospective in nature and does not affect the appointments of perpetual trustees made before it came into force on 1st September 2025. This is substantiated by both opinions and clarifications obtained by the Tata Trusts,” the statement countered.