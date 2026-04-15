In a development with implications for bank recoveries and long-pending corporate disputes, the Supreme Court of India has brought the Sterling Biotech case to a close after a total recovery of around ₹9,800 crore from the Sandesara group.

The case originated from a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which had alleged an outstanding amount of ₹5,383 crore against the group led by Nitin J. Sandesara.

Over the course of the proceedings, the group repaid ₹3,507 crore directly to a consortium of lenders, while an additional ₹1,192 crore was realised through liquidation. In its compliance order dated December 17, 2025, the apex court recorded deposits exceeding ₹5,100 crore. Taken together with other recoveries, the total amount realised stands at approximately ₹9,800 crore, higher than the amount cited in the original FIR.

Following the settlement between stakeholders, the court ordered a full and final closure of the case, stating that the litigation would be “put to quietus”. It also directed the quashing of related proceedings, effectively ending investigations and actions initiated by multiple agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office.

During a hearing on April 2, 2026, a Bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi also took up pending regulatory aspects involving the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The court directed an expedited resolution and granted a limited time for final submissions to align regulatory closure with the settlement.

It was submitted before the court that a balance amount of ₹45.7 lakh would be deposited to complete the remaining formalities. The Bench took this on record, noting that with cumulative recovery already at ₹9,800 crore, no substantive steps remained pending.

On April 13, 2026, the final demand draft was deposited, completing compliance under the settlement framework.

The closure of the case follows a recovery that exceeds the original claim in the FIR and brings to an end proceedings that had spanned multiple investigative and regulatory agencies over several years.