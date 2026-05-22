As fuel prices continue to rise amid tensions in West Asia and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, the impact is now being felt directly in household kitchens across Dehradun. From vegetables and fruits to milk products, the prices of everyday essentials have gone up sharply in just one week, leaving many families struggling to manage their monthly budgets.

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Traders and shopkeepers in the city say the increase in petrol and diesel prices has pushed up transportation costs, which is now reflecting in retail markets. Residents visiting local markets and neighbourhood stores are finding it difficult to cope with the sudden jump in rates of basic items.

In several local fruit and vegetable markets, the prices of onions and tomatoes have increased by Rs 5 to Rs 6 per kilogram. Fruits such as apples and pomegranates have become costlier by nearly Rs 50 per kilogram. Other commonly used items including okra, bottle gourd, cucumber, mangoes and bananas have also witnessed a steady rise in prices.

Lemons, which are already in high demand during the summer season, have become especially expensive, with rates touching nearly Rs 250 per kilogram in some parts of the city.

Transport costs push up market prices

Local vendors say the rising fuel prices are directly affecting the supply chain and increasing the cost of bringing goods into the city. Small businesses dealing in fruits and vegetables are also feeling the pressure as customers are cutting down on purchases.

Local fruit seller told ANI, “The prices of fruits like Kiwi have increased. Even the price of coconut water has increased as a result of an increase in the price of petrol and diesel… Prices of many fruits have increased, and this is affecting the business…” Kishore told ANI.

Apart from fruits and vegetables, dairy products have also become more expensive over the past few days. Shopkeepers say higher fuel rates and rising commercial gas prices are making it difficult for them to maintain earlier prices.

Dairy products become costlier

Local dairy owner Vikas Gulathi told ANI, “Our business is going down because of the inflation… The price of commercial gas has also increased, and it is difficult to get it too… The price of curd has increased from Rs100 to Rs120 per kg, and that of paneer from Rs400 to Rs440 per kg… This is affecting the budget of the common man…” Gulathi told ANI.

The recent surge in prices comes at a time when global fuel markets remain under pressure due to the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran. Brent crude prices have remained above USD 100 per barrel as tensions in the region continue to affect energy supplies and shipping routes.

Although the Centre has maintained that there is no shortage of fuel in the country, the impact of rising transportation and logistics costs is now clearly visible in local markets, with common citizens bearing the brunt of inflation.