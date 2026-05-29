Reliance Industries (RIL) has raised JPY 91.9 billion ($625 million) through a Samurai loan—the largest such borrowing ever by an Indian corporate and the third-largest by an Asian corporate, the company said in its FY26 annual report. A Samurai loan is a Japanese Yen denominated, cross border syndicated loan for a non-Japanese borrower.

The transaction saw participation from 10 Japanese and Taiwanese banks and was executed to refinance yen-denominated debt maturing during the year.

ALSO READ Ad rates for IPL final wait for powerplay surge

Powering Green Giga Factories

RIL also secured $600 million equivalent financing through untied facilities backed by NEXI, Japan’s export credit agency, to fund its solar photovoltaic and battery giga factories. The company said this marks NEXI’s first untied facility extended to any corporate globally and carries the longest average tenor among export credit agency-supported facilities worldwide.

East Asian Alliances

In addition, RIL tied up nearly $500 million equivalent financing through untied facilities supported by KSURE, the Korean export credit agency, for capital expenditure. According to the company, this is KSURE’s first untied facility for any corporate globally, making RIL the first company to access the product.

ALSO READ EV ambitions meet household economics

“These three financing deals represent three separate unique deals in a single financial year, underscoring Reliance’s exceptional standing in global capital markets,” the company said