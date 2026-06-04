The case of Rajesh Exports’ allegedly 99.8%-inflated revenues has cast a pall over the credibility of disclosures by listed companies. While financial frauds and lapses in disclosure are not new to Indian markets, but when listed companies allegedly mislead investors through distorted financial reporting, it not only erodes investor confidence but also raises questions about the credibility of the entire disclosure framework.

The alleged violations include misrepresentation of revenues worth nearly ₹15 lakh crore over five years, incorrect disclosures relating to the company and its subsidiaries, and purportedly false claims regarding investments in a gold mine in Africa. The matter remained under the radar until a shareholder flagged it to the regulator two years ago.

“This case is a sobering reminder that the integrity of the earnings disclosure process is the bedrock of any securities market,” said Abhiraj Arora, partner at Saraf and Partners. “When that process is corrupted, investors are left making decisions in the dark, often with devastating consequences.”

Governance concerns have also come under scrutiny. The fact that Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Mehta was a member of the company’s audit committee points to a significant governance lapse, undermining the principle of auditor independence. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred Mehta from trading in the company’s securities until further orders.

Structural Failure

Legal experts said auditors must be held accountable when discrepancies are evident or red flags go unaddressed. In cases involving suspected manipulation of accounts, auditors must evolve from mere watchdogs into active investigators, said Prem Rajani, managing partner at Rajani Associates.

“Every so often, we encounter cases that test the effectiveness and reliability of the regulatory framework. Some promoters and companies continue to exploit loopholes or convenient interpretations of the law,” Rajani said.

The case bears similarities to the 2009 Satyam Computer Services scandal, where statutory auditor Price Waterhouse & Co faced severe consequences for failing to detect a ₹7,800-crore fraud. The auditor had allegedly failed to verify bank statements, invoices and other critical records, allowing more than 7,500 fake invoices to go undetected. Other notable cases of financial misrepresentation in India include Fortis Healthcare and Reliance Home Finance.

The latest allegations against Rajesh Exports, particularly regarding the non-disclosure of financial information by its Singapore subsidiary, have raised fresh concerns about transparency. According to Sebi’s interim order, the absence of subsidiary-level information deprived investors of a true picture of the company’s financial position. The company had cited Swiss data-protection laws for years to withhold subsidiary-level details, resulting in prolonged correspondence and multiple summonses from the regulator before the matter could be fully examined.

“Statutory auditors must face stringent accountability and legal consequences for signing off on unverified cross-border accounts,” said Ankita Singh, founder of Sarvaank Associates. “When core financial numbers are distorted on this scale, conventional investment analysis becomes meaningless.”

What next?

A series of regulatory and legal actions could follow.

India’s audit regulator, the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), can investigate professional misconduct by the auditors and impose penalties of up to five times the audit fees earned, besides debarring them from practice for up to 10 years, Arora said.

Under Section 11B of the Sebi Act, the market regulator can also restrain auditors from participating in the securities market if their conduct is found to have adversely affected investors or market integrity. Sebi may further examine whether there was any collusion between auditors and company management.

If fraud is established, criminal proceedings under Section 447 of the Companies Act, 2013 could result in imprisonment ranging from six months to 10 years and fines of up to three times the amount involved, Arora added.

While experts believe India’s legal framework provides adequate powers to ensure timely and accurate disclosures, they argue that enforcement must become faster and more proactive. Existing mechanisms allow for market bans, penalties and disgorgement, but detection often comes only after substantial damage has been done.

“To prevent Satyam-like episodes from recurring, Sebi and policymakers must move from reactive enforcement to proactive, data-driven surveillance,” Singh said. “Measures such as joint audits for overseas subsidiaries and freezing promoter assets upon non-cooperation with regulatory investigations should be considered.”