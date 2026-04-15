Pi Green Innovations (Pi Green) and EcoGuard Global AG (EcoGuard) has entered into a strategic partnership to digitise carbon capture methodology and develop and deploy a digital Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (dMRV) system for clients in India and internationally.

The partnership aims to make emissions data credible, traceable, and market-ready to enable carbon accounting transparent climate-impact verification and future carbon credit generation.

India’s carbon market is gaining strong policy momentum, with a recent ₹20,000 crore budget allocation for carbon capture and storage and a newly operational domestic compliance framework.

For Indian and international companies alike, this creates both compliance pressure and market opportunity, strengthening India’s role as a scalable base for carbon abatement, dMRV, credit origination, and cross-border carbon trading under emerging Article 6 pathways.

Pi Green’s clean-technology and carbon-reduction innovation, a patented CCUS-based solution that captures carbon from industrial sources and converts emissions into carbon-negative construction bricks using waste materials, will be combined with EcoGuard’s digital carbon infrastructure capabilities. It will help industrial clients build standard-aligned, digitally verifiable carbon projects.

Pi Green’s solutions include its Carbon Cutter device for particulate matter capture and its Net Zero Machine, which converts captured emissions into carbon-negative construction materials. EcoGuard’s platform, built on Hedera, the world’s greenest distributed ledger technology (DLT), enables end-to-end MRV, registry-grade traceability, and digital carbon credit issuance.

Under the partnership, EcoGuard will digitise Pi Green’s carbon capture methodology in line with global standards and Article 6 requirements.

Irfan Pathan, Co-founder and CEO of Pi Green Innovations said, the next phase of industrial decarbonisation will be defined not only by breakthrough technologies, but by the ability to measure, verify, and scale impact with credibility. Our partnership with EcoGuard is a significant step toward creating a digitally enabled and market-ready framework for carbon capture projects, he said .

Yashodhan Ramteke, CEO of EcoGuard Global said, “As the world enters the new era of Carbon Markets 2.0 in which trust, transparency, and auditability are no longer optional but foundational pillars. By combining Pi Green’s carbon capture innovation with EcoGuard’s digital carbon capabilities, this partnership will enable clients build more transparent, traceable, and standards-aligned pathways to climate value creation.

Together, the companies aim to help clients move from fragmented and manual emissions documentation toward more robust, technology-enabled, and market-ready carbon project frameworks.