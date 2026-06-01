Electric bus maker Olectra Greentech is targeting the delivery of nearly 1,000 electric buses to Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking by the end of this year, Financial Express can confirm. The company currently has two major orders from BEST, the first one for 2,100 buses and another for 2,400 buses. While the first contract has faced prolonged delays due to legal and subsidy-related issues, the second order which is worth around Rs 4,000 crore has begun moving forward with deliveries already underway.

“The second order does not have any subsidy-related challenges. Deliveries have already started. and we have supplied a few buses so far. We are targeting close to 1,000 buses under the second tender by the end of the year,” Mahesh Babu, Managing Director and CEO, Olectra Greentech, told Financial Express. BEST has received 49 buses from the second order so far, sources tell us.

Resolving Delays

The first order, awarded in 2022 and valued at around ₹3,675 crore, initially saw deliveries begin in June 2022 before facing interruptions. Olectra has supplied 685 buses under the contract so far. According to the company, the project became entangled in legal proceedings for nearly three years before running into subsidy-related hurdles that have prevented further execution.

“The first order went through multiple legal challenges and later faced issues related to subsidy availability. We have informed BEST that supplies under that contract cannot continue until those issues are resolved,” Babu said.

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Both orders have been awarded on a gross cost contract (GCC) or wet-lease basis, with Evey Trans Maharashtra and Evey Trans Mumbai acting as operators responsible for deploying and managing the buses.

Growing EV Fleet

Apart from Olectra, BEST currently runs electric buses manufactured by Tata Motors and also PMI mobility, all on GCC wet lease contracts. The undertaking is expected to get over 1,000 9 meter long electric buses from EKA mobility and another 450 from a different manufacturer, according to sources.

BEST current fleet stands at 2870 buses in total out of which 2,642 are on multiple wet lease contracts while 228 are owned by the undertaking.

BEST–Olectra Electric Bus Orders Particulars First Order Second Order Number of buses 2,100 2,400 Order value ₹3,675 crore ~₹4,000 crore Awarded 2022 2024 Buses delivered 685 49