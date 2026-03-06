India’s wealth creation engine is firing on all cylinders. According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2026, India is now home to 308 billionaires, adding 57 new members to the elite club in a single year, the highest addition outside of China and the US.

While the nation cements its position as the third-largest billionaire hub globally, the domestic spotlight remains fixed on Mumbai. While the financial capital of India currently hosts 95 billionaires, it has ceded its status as Asia’s billionaire capital to Shenzhen.

In a show of sheer momentum, Mumbai added 15 new entrants this year, outpacing global financial hubs like New York (14) and London (9) in terms of fresh wealth creation.

The Global Power Map: Top 10 Billionaire Cities

The global landscape is currently a tug-of-war between the West’s established financial centers and the East’s rising industrial hubs. New York retains the world title, but Chinese cities occupy four of the top ten spots.

The 10 cities with the highest concentration of billionaires in the world have been listed below.

1. New York, USA (146 Billionaires)

The Big Apple has retained its crown as the Billionaire Capital of the World for the third year in a row now. Driven by a 14% increase in total wealth (reaching INR 79.7 Lakh Cr), New York remains the epicenter of global finance.

Its growth this year was fueled by the architects of digital financial infrastructure and traditional Wall Street titans.

2. Shenzhen, China (132 Billionaires)

In a meteoric rise, Shenzhen has overtaken Shanghai and Beijing to become Asia’s new billionaire capital.

Often dubbed by magazines as the ‘Silicon valley of hardware,’ Shenzhen added a staggering 47 new billionaires this year, largely due to its dominance in the global consumer electronics and semiconductor supply chains.

3. Shanghai, China (120 Billionaires)

Following Shenzhen as the second Chinese city in the top 10, Shanghai remains a powerhouse for trade and industrial products.

With a 44% surge in total wealth, the highest among the top five cities, Shanghai’s billionaires benefited from “China going global,” particularly in the healthcare and green energy sectors.

4. Beijing, China (107 Billionaires)

Despite regulatory shifts in previous years, Beijing has bounced back, adding 22 new entrants. The city remains the hub for China’s AI and semiconductor push, with the state’s drive for chip self-sufficiency minting several new fortunes in 2026.

5. London, UK (102 Billionaires)

London has shown remarkable resilience, maintaining its spot in the top five. While the UK had zero net change in billionaire count, London’s total wealth rose by 24% to INR 48.2 Lakh Cr, driven by fintech disruptors and international real estate magnates.

6. Mumbai, India (95 Billionaires)

Mumbai has once again re-established its image as India’s undisputed wealth engine. Although the city of Bombay has now lost the title of Asia’s Billionaire Capital to Shenzhen, it added more “new” billionaires (15) than New York. With a cumulative wealth of INR 44.9 Lakh Cr, Mumbai’s billionaires are diversified across energy, pharmaceuticals, and financial services.

7. Hong Kong, China (88 Billionaires)

Hong Kong remains the critical bridge between mainland China and global capital markets. It added 14 new billionaires this year, proving its enduring relevance as a hub for real estate, shipping, and investment holding companies.

8. San Francisco, USA (86 Billionaires)

The “AI Gold Rush” found its home here. San Francisco saw the highest year-on-year jump in rank, adding 31 billionaires. The city is the ground zero for the intelligence economy, hosting the founders of OpenAI, Anthropic, and various semiconductor giants.

9. Moscow, Russia (82 Billionaires)

Bolstered by a 30% appreciation of the Ruble and a surge in commodity prices, Moscow’s billionaire count grew by 13. The city remains heavily reliant on metals, mining, and energy, with its tycoons benefiting from a ‘safe haven rush’ into physical mineral reserves.

10. Hangzhou, China (65 Billionaires)

Home to Alibaba and a thriving e-commerce ecosystem, Hangzhou rounds out the top ten. It added 24 new entrants this year, signaling a recovery in China’s tech and consumer sectors.

The India Story: Momentum over scale

India’s cumulative wealth has surged by 10% over the past year, reaching a staggering INR 112.6 Lakh Crore. This growth isn’t just restricted to the old guard; it’s being driven by a diversified industrial base.

The Healthcare industry emerged as the primary billionaire factory with the largest number of new entrants, followed by Industrial products and consumer goods (31). Despite having only eight entrants, the Energy sector amasses INR 18.3 Lakh Crore, accounting for 16% of India’s total billionaire wealth.