Maruti Suzuki India Limited strengthened its dominance in the country’s passenger vehicle market in May, with its market share rising to 43.1%, up 4.3 percentage points from 38.8% in May 2025, alongside strong sales growth driven by robust demand for small cars and SUVs.

Market Performance Analysis

The company’s domestic wholesale volumes rose to 190,337 units in May, up 40% from 135,962 units in the same month last year.

Retail performance also remained strong, with registrations increasing to 164,936 units from 123,539 units, reflecting 33.5% year-on-year growth. Retail market share also rose to 42.8% from 38.4%, according to Vahan data.

The sustained improvement follows a strong April performance, when the company’s market share stood at 42%, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 2.8 percentage points. The gains indicate continued momentum in FY27 after the company closed FY26 with an average market share of around 39%.

Industry data suggests the growth has been led primarily by strong demand in entry-level hatchbacks and SUVs, segments that have seen over 30% growth in recent months.

Strategic Initiatives

To support affordability amid rising vehicle prices, Maruti Suzuki has introduced “Suhana Safar”, a recurring deposit (RD)-linked auto financing programme in partnership with AU Small Finance Bank. The initiative is designed to help prospective buyers gradually build savings before taking a vehicle loan.

The scheme, inspired by savings-linked purchase models commonly seen in the jewellery industry, allows prospective buyers to gradually prepare for vehicle ownership before taking a car loan. It currently covers four models — Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio and Wagon R.

Under the programme, customers open a recurring deposit account with monthly deposits equivalent to roughly 80% of their expected EMI for a period of three to six months. Upon maturity, the accumulated savings can be used as a down payment for a vehicle financed by the same bank.

The company said the initiative has received encouraging early traction, generating around 8,000 enquiries and more than 1,700 bookings since its launch last month.

As an added incentive, Maruti Suzuki dealers reimburse the final month’s RD instalment when the customer completes the vehicle purchase after the deposit matures.

Industry observers view the programme as an innovative attempt to expand the pool of eligible car buyers at a time when affordability pressures continue to weigh on demand in the entry-level segment. The structure also enables banks to assess a customer’s repayment discipline before loan disbursement, reducing credit risks.

However, analysts believe additional measures may be required to sustain demand, particularly after recent price increases announced by automakers across the industry.

Some experts argue that extending a price protection mechanism to customers enrolled in the RD scheme could further improve its appeal by shielding buyers from price hikes during the savings period.

Maruti Suzuki has previously implemented similar customer-friendly measures.

With market share on the rise and affordability emerging as a key battleground in the country’s passenger vehicle market, Maruti Suzuki’s latest initiative signals a renewed focus on attracting budget-conscious buyers while reinforcing its dominance in the entry-level car segment.