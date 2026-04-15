Veteran investor Mark Mobius, widely credited with bringing emerging markets into the global investment mainstream, has died at the age of 89. His death was announced on Wednesday in a LinkedIn post attributed to his spokeswoman, Kylie Wong. According to John Ninia, partner at Mobius Investments, Mobius passed away in Singapore.



Often regarded as a pioneer in emerging market investing, Mobius was known for travelling extensively and building first-hand insights in markets that were largely overlooked by global investors.

“John Ninia, Partner at Mobius Investments, and Eric Nguyen, Partner at Mobius Investments, will assume leadership responsibilities. The firm will continue to operate without changes to its investment approach or day-to-day operations,” the post read.

(More details to follow)

