Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that his government would extend support to the export-oriented food industry. “Food is a global soft power,” he stated during the inauguration of the new Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale manufacturing facility at Ranje Vision Park in Bhor, near Pune. The facility will produce sweets, savoury snacks, and other food items.

Fadnavis highlighted that Chitale Bandhu is successfully promoting Marathi culinary culture on the global stage with its unique brand and quality. The Chitale Group, which began with a single store in Pune, has now expanded its presence to 35 countries.

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Cultural Soft Power

“Over four generations, the Chitale Bandhu have not only maintained their business but have also achieved significant growth. Each generation has faced its unique challenges with courage, building the strong global brand that Chitale represents today,” he remarked. He added that no other brand in Pune has inspired as many stories and anecdotes as Chitale, especially with its iconic Bakarwadi.

Dedicated Export Zones

Indraneel Chitale, a partner at Chitale Bandhu, urged the government to establish a dedicated food and supply chain transport Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to give food processing industries in the Shivganga Valley-Purandar-Dighi region seamless access to global markets. He highlighted the potential of making traditional food products available by adopting various technologies and world-class manufacturing standards. While the mention of snack foods often brings to mind Western brands, Chitale Bandhu is working to change this perception by offering authentic Maharashtrian delicacies both nationally and internationally.

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The 25-acre Ranje Vision Park features two independent production facilities capable of producing 40 tonnes of sweets and savoury snacks daily, supported by an investment of ₹250 crore.