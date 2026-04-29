Infosys has bagged the top spot in LinkedIn’s 2026 list of best companies for career growth in India, followed by Accenture and Amazon, as per LinkedIn data. The 10th edition of LinkedIn’s annual ‘Top Companies’ ranking features 25 large employers and highlights how workplaces are adapting to an AI-driven job market. According to LinkedIn analysis, professionals in India are increasingly adopting AI tools. The usage of the same has surged by 1.8 times over the past 18 months. Skills like prompt engineering and large language model operations are gaining traction.

LinkedIn Career Expert Nirajita Banerjee stated to PTI, “This year’s top companies list clearly indicates that hirers are looking at proof of skills….and the ability to work alongside AI to maximise efficiency and value.”

Tech, finance firms dominate rankings

Alongside Infosys, Accenture and Amazon, the list includes major global firms such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., SAP, IBM, and Alphabet Inc.. Financial services firms like Wells Fargo and Fidelity Investments also feature prominently, reflecting strong demand for tech-enabled finance roles.

The report, also highlighted by Network18, notes that Bengaluru remains the leading talent hub for these companies, followed by Hyderabad, while Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Chennai continue to be key hiring centres.

Top 12 companies and what they do

Here’s a list of the top 12 companies shaping career growth in India, based on LinkedIn data:

1. Infosys: Offers IT consulting and software services across sectors such as healthcare, retail and finance.

Accenture: Provides consulting, technology and outsourcing services across industries including banking and aerospace. Amazon: Global e-commerce and cloud giant with major operations in AWS and digital services. JPMorgan Chase: Investment banking and financial services firm with strong tech and analytics roles. SAP: Enterprise software leader specialising in ERP, cloud and business AI solutions. IBM: Focuses on hybrid cloud, AI solutions and IT consulting services. Fidelity Investments: Provides investment management and retirement planning services. Alphabet (Google): Offers digital platforms, cloud services and AI-driven products. EY: Global consulting and accounting firm with services across tax, assurance and advisory. Wells Fargo: Financial services major with operations in banking and investment solutions. Eli Lilly and Company: Pharmaceutical firm focused on drug development and healthcare innovation. NVIDIA: Leader in AI computing and semiconductor technologies powering data centres and automation.

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AI reshaping career growth

LinkedIn’s report underlines that while AI is transforming job roles, companies are prioritising professionals who combine technical expertise with human-centric skills. The ranking is based on LinkedIn data, tracking parameters such as skill development, promotions, and career progression opportunities within organisations.