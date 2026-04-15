JioHotstar is doubling down on premium global content in India with the launch of an HBO Max hub, deepening its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The hub will host titles from HBO, Max Originals, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move builds on a 2023 agreement, when Reliance Industries-controlled Viacom18 signed a three-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to stream HBO Originals and Warner Bros. content on JioCinema, as the platform was then known. The HBO Max hub will sit alongside JioHotstar’s existing mix of international and local content, with the add-on pack priced from Rs 49 per month.

“This marks a defining moment in how premium global content is accessed and experienced in India. By bringing HBO Max to JioHotstar, we are creating a unified destination for premium international content and raising the bar for quality content once again,” Kevin Vaz, chief executive, entertainment, JioStar, said.

Vaz added that the platform is combining scale, curation, quality and ease of access.

The HBO Max catalogue includes titles such as Euphoria, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Pitt, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Succession, Dune: Prophecy, Sex and the City and Game of Thrones, along with series like Friends and The Big Bang Theory.