The Central Government has introduced the Baggage Rules, 2026, along with the New Customs Baggage (Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2026 and a Master Circular. These updates are designed to make travel easier, faster, and more transparent for international passengers.

“These rules are designed to make international travel hassle-free while keeping pace with rising passenger volumes and modern travel needs,” a government spokesperson said, according to PIB.

Higher duty-free allowances

The new rules increase duty-free allowances for travellers. Residents, tourists of Indian origin, and foreigners holding valid visas (other than tourist visas) can now bring goods worth up to ₹75,000 without paying customs duty. Tourists of foreign origin are allowed duty-free goods up to ₹25,000, while crew members can carry goods worth ₹2,500. Passengers arriving through land borders, however, will not have any general duty-free allowances.

Transfer of residence made easier

For passengers moving back to India after living abroad, the transfer of residence benefits has been simplified. Those returning after less than a year can bring duty-free goods up to ₹1.5 lakh. Travellers returning after one to two years abroad can bring goods worth ₹3 lakh, and those who have stayed for more than two years can carry goods up to ₹7.5 lakh. The rules now include a single, rationalised list of duty-free items and clearly set value limits depending on eligibility.

Planning a move to India? The new Baggage Rules 2026 make it easier.



• 2+ year stay: Personal & household goods up to ₹7.5 lakh duty-free

• 1–2 year stay: Duty-free allowance up to ₹3 lakh



Lower relocation costs. Simpler procedures. A practical step to support global… pic.twitter.com/x2ZbGk9zLX — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) March 3, 2026

Jewellery allowances

Returning residents and tourists of Indian origin who have stayed abroad for more than a year can now bring duty-free jewellery based purely on weight. Women are allowed up to 40 grams of jewellery, while others can carry up to 20 grams. This removes outdated rules that used to limit jewellery by value and makes the process simpler and fairer.

Temporary Import and re-import rules

The new rules also make it easier for travellers to temporarily bring goods into India or take them out. Customs authorities can now issue temporary baggage import or export certificates, which allow passengers to carry goods without unnecessary delays or the risk of items being held up.

Consolidated concessions

Passengers over 18 years of age can now import one laptop duty-free. The new rules also include provisions for carrying pets. These changes, along with the simple procedures, are meant to enhance convenience and reduce detention at customs.

The new regulations and master circular consolidate and update 35 earlier circulars. “Our goal is to enhance passenger convenience with higher duty-free limits, reduced detention, and digital processes,” a senior customs official said. “India continues to strengthen its position as a globally connected and tourism-friendly destination.”