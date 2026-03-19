Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is expanding its production footprint with a new assembly line at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan. The third production line at the facility with an annual capacity of 0.67 million units, scheduled to become operational in 2028. With this addition, the plant’s total capacity will increase to 2.01 million units per year.

The expansion is also expected to generate over 2,000 jobs in the region. HMSI plans to invest around Rs 1,500 crore in the new line, which will be designed as a flexible manufacturing unit capable of producing commuter motorcycles and scooters.

The move is part of Honda’s broader strategy to strengthen its manufacturing ecosystem in India amid a shift in mobility demand. “India is entering a new phase of mobility transformation, and strengthening our production ecosystem at Tapukara will enhance resilience, flexibility and future readiness,” said Tsutsumu Otani, President and CEO, HMSI.

The company currently operates four plants in India with a combined capacity of 6.25 million units. With ongoing and planned expansions including a fourth line at its Vithalapur plant in Gujarat, expected to be operational by 2027, HMSI aims to scale total production capacity to around 8 million units annually by FY28.

The Tapukara facility, HMSI’s second manufacturing unit, has seen multiple capacity expansions since it began operations in 2011. Its output has risen from an initial 0.6 million units to 1.3 million units currently, aided by automation and efficiency upgrades. Capacity is expected to reach 1.34 million units by FY26 before the new line comes on stream.