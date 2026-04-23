Hindustan Power has secured a 100 MW AC solar power project from Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), marking a fresh addition to its renewable energy portfolio and strengthening its presence in the state, the company said.

The project, awarded through a tariff-based competitive bidding process followed by an e-reverse auction, will be developed in Punjab and is expected to involve installation of around 140–150 MWp of solar capacity, the company said.

Under the agreement, Hindustan Power will sign a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with PSPCL, providing long-term revenue visibility while contributing to clean energy supply in the state. The project is expected to be commissioned within 24 months from the effective date of the PPA, according to the company.

The win comes as power developers continue to expand renewable capacity through competitive bidding amid rising demand for clean energy across states. Punjab remains a key market with steady demand for reliable power, the company said.

Commenting on the development, Ratul Puri, Chairman, Hindustan Power, said, “This project reflects our continued focus on participating in competitive bids where we see a clear alignment between pricing discipline and execution capability.”

He added that the project would help strengthen the company’s portfolio while maintaining its long-term value creation strategy. “Punjab remains an important market for us, with steady demand for reliable and clean power. Through this project, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the state’s energy mix while further strengthening our operational footprint in the region,” Puri said.

Highlighting the importance of long-term contracts, Puri noted, “The long-term PPA provides a stable foundation for investment and enables us to plan execution with greater certainty. Our priority will be to deliver the project on schedule and ensure consistent performance over its lifecycle.”

The addition of the project is expected to support Hindustan Power’s strategy of building a diversified renewable pipeline while maintaining a disciplined approach to growth. The company said it remains focused on scaling sustainable power generation capacity and identifying opportunities that offer long-term stability.

Hindustan Power is an integrated power generation company with a focus on renewable and transitional energy, and has been expanding its footprint in India’s clean energy sector.